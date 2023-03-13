Submit Release
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc Announces Financial Results

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE/ March 13, 2023 / BV Financial, Inc. ("BV Financial") BVFL today issued a correction to its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, initially reported on January 24, 2023. In connection with its year-end audit and the finalization of the fair value adjustments recorded in connection with BayVanguard Bank's acquisition of North Arundel Savings Bank, the Company lowered its gain on bargain purchase recognized in connection with the merger from $2.3 million to $1.3 million and made a corresponding increase in the equity accounts to reflect the increase in the entity value of North Arundel. The result was an increase in equity received by BV Financial and a decrease in other income, net income, earnings per share, both basic and diluted, return on average assets, return on average equity and efficiency ratio as indicated below. The change had no impact on BV Financial's equity.

For Year Ended December 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Other Income

Net Income

Earnings per common share - basic

Earnings Per Share -diluted

Return on Average Assets

Return on Average Equity

Efficiency Ratio
As Initially Reported

$6,625

$11,484

$1.55

$1.54

1.35%

12.49%

56.31%
As Corrected

$5,665

$10,524

$1.42

$1.41

1.23%

 11.40%

57.88%

For Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Other Income

Net Income

Earnings per common share - basic

Earnings Per Share -diluted

Return on Average Assets

Return on Average Equity

Efficiency Ratio
As Initially Reported

$3,275

$3,690

$0.50

$0.50

1.75%

15.43%

49.50%
As Corrected

$2,315

$2,730

$0.37

$0.37

1.29%

 11.41% 61.47%

The full text of the corrected release is a follows:

Baltimore, Maryland, BV Financial, Inc. BVFL, the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $10.5 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $9.4 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $2.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Included in the 2022 annual results were $1.3 million in a gain on bargain purchase recognized in the merger with North Arundel Savings Bank, $1.4 million in excess insurance proceeds, as well as $1.8 million in merger expenses and $0.5 million in a lease buyout cost for a branch whose deposits were moved to the North Arundel location. Included in the December 2022 quarterly results are $0.6 million in bargain purchase gains, $1.1 million in excess insurance proceeds and $1.6 million in merger expenses.

Non-performing assets on December 31, 2022 totaled $7.9 million consisting of $5.9 million in nonperforming loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2021, consisting of $2.4 million in non-performing loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned. On December 31, 2022, the loan loss allowance was $3.8 million, which represented 0.57% of total loans and 64.8% of non-performing loans compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2021, which represented 0.45% of total loans and 111.3% of non-performing loans. In addition, on December 31, 2022, the Bank had a credit impairment valuation allowance of $3.8 million that is not included in the Bank's allowance for loan loss estimate which is in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The credit impairment allowances were established for loans acquired in the Delmarva Bancshares, MB Bancorp, Kopernik, North Arundel and Vigilant mergers.

At December 31, 2022, BV Financial, Inc. had total assets of $844.9 million, net loans of $659.1 million, deposits of $684.6 million and total stockholders' equity of $97.8 million compared to $815.1 million, $584.4 million, $680.0 million and $83.4 million at December 31, 2021, respectively.

BayVanguard Bank's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 13.39% at December 31, 2022 compared to 11.79% at December 31, 2021. This ratio and the Bank's other capital measurements continue to exceed all regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" financial institutions.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Edgemere, Maryland with fifteen branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the eastern shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area.

Contact:
Michael J. Dee
Chief Financial Officer
(410) 477- 5000

BV Financial & Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Condition


Unaudited


12/31/2022 12/31/2021

ASSETS

Cash

 12,704 8,484

Interest bearing deposits in other banks

 55,452 102,456


68,156 110,940


Time Deposits in Other Banks

 496 250

Equity securities at fair value

 221 -

Investment AFS

 33,034 37,793

Investment HTM

 10,461 4,059

Loans

 659,131 584,438

Loans Held For sale

 - -

Repossessed Assets

 1,987 1,987

Premises and Equipment

 15,176 15,050

FHLB of Atlanta Stock

 977 404

Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance

 19,983 25,966

Accrued Interest Receivable

 2,952 2,583

Goodwill

 14,420 14,420

Other Intangible Assets

 1,195 1,293

Deferred Tax Asset

 9,113 8,322

Other Assets

 7,661 7,625


Total Assets

 $ 844,963 $ 815,130


LIABILITIES

Deposits - non interest bearing

 167,202 175,019

Deposits - interest bearing

 517,416 505,006

Total Deposits

 684,618 680,025


Advances From the FHLB

 12,000 -

Subordinated debentures

 37,039 36,828

Other Liabilities

 13,555 14,831


Total Liabilities

 747,212 731,684

EQUITY


Common Stock at par

 74 71

Common Stock in excess of par

 15,406 9,383

Retained Earnings

 84,612 74,088

Net Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities

 (2,341 ) (96 )


Total Equity

 97,751 83,446


Total Liabilites and Equity

 $ 844,963 $ 815,130


Total common shares outstanding

 7,418,575 7,138,221

BV Financial & Subsidiaries
YTD Consolidated Statement of Income


Unaudited


12/31/2022 12/31/2021

INTEREST INCOME

Loans, including fees

 $ 31,259 $ 28,728

Investment Securities

 856 511

Other Interest Income

 1,235 139

Total Interest Income

 33,350 29,378



Interest on Deposits

 1,353 1,896

Interest on Borrowed Money

 2,077 1,837

Total Interest Expense

 3,430 3,733


2836840.15


Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss

 29,920 25,645

Provision for Loan Losses

 1,038 575

Net Interest Income

 28,882 25,070


Debit Card Income

 755 780

Service Fees On Deposits

 460 444

Income from Life Insurance

 1,492 683

Gain (loss) on repossessed assets

 - 12

Gain on sale of building\equipment

 246 -

Gain on sale of Loans held for sale

 1 57

Gain on Bargain Purchase

 1,340 -

Other Income

 1,371 395

Total Other Income

 5,665 2,371


Compensation

 10,130 7,907

Occupancy

 1,661 1,685

Data Processing

 1,419 1,608

Advertising

 23 23

Professional fees

 607 587

Equipment

 436 453

Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs

 965 227

Amortization of intangible assets

 184 176

FDIC insurance premiums

 219 190

Other

 4,350 1,761

Total Non-Interest Expense

 19,994 14,617


Net Income Before Tax

 14,553 12,824


Provision for Income Tax

 4,029 3,383


Net Income

 $ 10,524 $ 9,441


Basic Earnings per share

 $ 1.42 $ 1.33

Diluted earnings per share

 $ 1.41 $ 1.32


Return on average assets

 1.23 % 1.16 %

Return on average equity

 11.40 % 11.98 %

Efficiency ratio

 57.88 % 53.27 %

Net Interest margin

 3.91 % 3.53 %

BV Financial & Subsidiaries
QTRLY Consolidated Statement of Income


Unaudited


12/31/2022 12/31/2021

INTEREST INCOME

Loans, including fees

 $ 8,547 $ 7,525

Investment Securities

 313 150

Other Interest Income

 509 45

Total Interest Income

 9,369 7,720



Interest on Deposits

 369 395

Interest on Borrowed Money

 543 502

Total Interest Expense

 912 897



Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss

 8,457 6,823

Provision for Loan Losses

 451 305

Net Interest Income

 8,006 6,518


Debit Card Income

 188 197

Service Fees On Deposits

 116 107

Income from Life Insurance

 1,182 98

Gain (loss) on repossessed assets

 - -

Gain on sale of building\Equipment

 (33 ) -

Gain on sale of Loans

 - 13

Gain on Bargain Purchase

 646 -

Other Income

 216 123

Total Other Income

 2,315 538


Compensation

 2,649 2,182

Occupancy

 440 431

Data Processing

 349 336

Advertising

 6 6

Professional fees

 155 150

Equipment

 24 110

Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs

 568 155

Amortization of intangible assets

 46 44

FDIC insurance premiums

 55 51

Other

 2,052 266

Total Non-Interest Expense

 6,344 3,731


Net Income Before Tax

 3,977 3,325


Provision for Income Tax

 1,247 718


Net Income

 $ 2,730 $ 2,607


Basic Earnings per share

 $ 0.37 $ 0.37

Diluted earnings per share

 $ 0.37 $ 0.36


Return on average assets

 1.29 % 1.28 %

Return on average equity

 11.41 % 12.64 %

Efficiency ratio

 61.47 % 56.72 %

Net Interest margin

 4.45 % 4.01 %

SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc.

