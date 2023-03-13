Attorney General Drummond clears backlog of open records requests

OKLAHOMA CITY (March 13, 2023) – Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced today that his office has cleared a sizable backlog of Open Records requests that dated back to years before he took office. The announcement comes during Sunshine Week, an annual and nationwide celebration of access to public information and open government.

“I believe strongly in openness and transparency in government, and I will continue to aggressively enforce the Open Records and Open Meetings Acts across state government,” said Drummond. “A transparent government begets a better government, as it exposes bad actors while attracting public officials who act with honesty and integrity.”

When Drummond took office on Jan. 9, the Office of Attorney General had 66 unfulfilled Open Records requests, some of which were several years old. The backlog of requests has been eliminated and Drummond’s office has fulfilled 34 additional requests since he was sworn in.

Drummond said recent years have seen an alarming increase in cases where individuals have had to file lawsuits to get lawfully accessible public documents.

“No one should have to sue their own government to obtain a public record,” he said. “There are times when specific circumstances may reasonably restrict some documentation, such as information that is part of an ongoing investigation. However, the standard for conducting public business always must be one of openness and transparency.”

Sunshine Week runs March 12-18 this year. Now in its 19th year, the initiative to promote open government is hosted by the News Leaders Association and the Society of Professional Journalists.