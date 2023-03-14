Automation Personnel Services Wins ClearlyRated’s 2023 Best Of Staffing Client And Talent 5 Year Diamond Awards

Automation Personnel Services wins ClearlyRated Best of Staffing Client & Talent Diamond Award. 2023 ClearlyRated Best of Staffing Client Diamond Award 2023 ClearlyRated Best of Staffing Talent Diamond Award

Diamond award winners have won the Best of Staffing award for at least 5 years in a row.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates.

On average, clients of winning agencies are more than 70 percent more likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 80 percent more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Fewer than 2 percent of all staffing companies in the US and Canada achieve the Best of Staffing Client Award and fewer than 1 percent achieve the Best of Staffing Talent Award. Additionally, Automation Personnel Services’ client satisfaction score is 27% higher than the industry average and the talent satisfaction score was 30% higher than the industry average.

“When I consider what our industry has been through over the last three years, I am amazed at what we have been able to accomplish,” said David Soileau, President of Automation Personnel Services. “I would like to congratulate our dedicated team for their hard work and perseverance during these unprecedented times.”

“I know our team is good, resilient, and innovative, but they have really stepped up to face the incredible challenges in recent years,” said Steve Nordness, CEO and founder of Automation Personnel Services. “Honestly, I get choked up when I think about what we accomplished during all the chaos happening around us.”

“I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Staffing winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO, Eric Gregg. “These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders - it’s truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements.”

About Automation Personnel Services

Automation Personnel Services was founded in 1990 in Birmingham, Alabama, and has grown to become one of the largest independently owned staffing companies in the nation with 36 offices in nine states throughout the Southeast. Automation Personnel Services specializes in providing light industrial employees to a variety of customers across the country with temporary and temp-to-hire associates, as well as executive recruiting. In addition to the ClearlyRated awards, Automation Personnel Services has earned recognition as one of the Top 100 Largest Staffing Agencies In The U.S. by Staffing Industry Analysts, was included in CIO Views Magazine’s Best Staffing Companies To Work For in 2022, and listed among Forbes’ America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2022.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Contact

Loyd McIntosh, Marketing Manager

p. (205) 725-1170

loydm@apstemps.com