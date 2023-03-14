Phase Change Solutions Announces Expansion of Product Portfolio to Meet Growing Cold Chain Industry Needs

The BioPCM® Brick sets a high bar in cold chain packaging and helps customers optimize their shipments and dramatically reduce their reliance on plastic packaging and meet their sustainability goals.” — Govi Rao

ASHEBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phase Change Solutions, (“PCS” or “Company”), a global leader in the development and supply of bio-based phase change materials, collectively referred to as BioPCM®, has announced the expansion of its product portfolio to include shape-stable BioPCM® Bricks (“Brick”). The BioPCM® platform is certified to include 100% bio-based content and listed among the USDA’s BioPreferred® products. The extruded BioPCM® Brick is reusable, durable, and maintains its shape up to +60⁰C.

These features make it an ideal alternative for industry-standard high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bottles.

The BioPCM® Brick can be designed for temperatures ranging from -65⁰C to +37⁰C and enables versatility in dimensions and reduced design cycles compared to other form factors like bottles. “The expanded product portfolio further differentiates PCS as an ideal partner in the cold chain industry. The BioPCM® Brick sets a high bar in cold chain packaging and helps customers optimize their shipments and dramatically reduce their reliance on plastic packaging and meet their sustainability goals”, said Govi Rao, CEO of PCS. As a smart materials company, PCS is focused on continuous innovation.

With the rapid increase in the launch of biomaterials that need to be preserved in cryogenic temperatures, PCS continues to build on its rapidly expanding product portfolio. BioPCM® can be designed to store and release thermal energy at temperatures ranging from -75°C to +175°C. This tuning capability of BioPCM® enables customers worldwide to lower operating costs, protect perishable food & pharma and reach their sustainable development goals (SDGs).