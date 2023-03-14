Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 384,131 in the last 365 days.

Phase Change Solutions Announces Expansion of Product Portfolio to Meet Growing Cold Chain Industry Needs

The BioPCM® Brick sets a high bar in cold chain packaging and helps customers optimize their shipments and dramatically reduce their reliance on plastic packaging and meet their sustainability goals.”
— Govi Rao

ASHEBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phase Change Solutions, (“PCS” or “Company”), a global leader in the development and supply of bio-based phase change materials, collectively referred to as BioPCM®, has announced the expansion of its product portfolio to include shape-stable BioPCM® Bricks (“Brick”). The BioPCM® platform is certified to include 100% bio-based content and listed among the USDA’s BioPreferred® products. The extruded BioPCM® Brick is reusable, durable, and maintains its shape up to +60⁰C.

These features make it an ideal alternative for industry-standard high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bottles.

The BioPCM® Brick can be designed for temperatures ranging from -65⁰C to +37⁰C and enables versatility in dimensions and reduced design cycles compared to other form factors like bottles. “The expanded product portfolio further differentiates PCS as an ideal partner in the cold chain industry. The BioPCM® Brick sets a high bar in cold chain packaging and helps customers optimize their shipments and dramatically reduce their reliance on plastic packaging and meet their sustainability goals”, said Govi Rao, CEO of PCS. As a smart materials company, PCS is focused on continuous innovation.

With the rapid increase in the launch of biomaterials that need to be preserved in cryogenic temperatures, PCS continues to build on its rapidly expanding product portfolio. BioPCM® can be designed to store and release thermal energy at temperatures ranging from -75°C to +175°C. This tuning capability of BioPCM® enables customers worldwide to lower operating costs, protect perishable food & pharma and reach their sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Media Contact
Phase Change Solutions
+1 336-629-3000
info@phasechange.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Phase Change Solutions Announces Expansion of Product Portfolio to Meet Growing Cold Chain Industry Needs

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more