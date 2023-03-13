National Cancer Registrars Week (NCRW) April 3-7, 2023: Harvesters of Data to Nurture Cancer Research
Cancer registrars join their colleagues, fellow medical professionals, and community leaders to observe the 27th annual National Cancer Registrars Week (NCRW).ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer registrars throughout the world will join their colleagues, fellow medical professionals, and community leaders to observe the 27th annual National Cancer Registrars Week (NCRW) on April 3-7, 2023. The 2023 theme, Harvesters of Data to Nurture Cancer Research, reflects the dedication and expertise cancer registrars bring to the cancer research, prevention, and treatment programs.
“National Cancer Registrars Week is an opportunity to educate the public and celebrate our role as cancer registrars as a vital component in the fight against cancer. Take the time April 3-7 to promote the important role cancer registrars play in harvesting data essential to the field of cancer care and surveillance.” advises NCRW Committee Chair Karen E. Schmidt, CTR.
Cancer registrars are data information specialists that collect and code patient-level data for cancer registries. The registries provide essential information to healthcare providers and health officials to better monitor and improve cancer treatment, conduct research, and target cancer prevention and screening programs.
Cancer registrars work in a variety of cancer treatment and research settings and manage a wide range of demographic and medical data on those with cancer. The information is both submitted to, and utilized by, state and national cancer registries to enable cancer programs to accurately determine cancer patient populations, measure outcomes of treatment and survival, and formulate plans for improvement. The data are included in numerous publications, including the prestigious Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer, a collaboration of the American Cancer Society, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Cancer Institute, and the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries.
National Cancer Registrars Week activities include staff recognition events, professional development sessions, and virtual celebrations promoting the work of the cancer registry and its value to public health. To learn more, go to www.ncra-usa.org/ncrw.
NCRA is a non-profit organization that represents over 6,500 cancer registry professionals and Certified Tumor Registrars. The mission of NCRA is to empower and advance registry professionals through innovations in education, advocacy, credentialing, and strategic partnerships. Cancer registrars are data information specialists that capture a complete history, diagnosis, treatment, and health status for every cancer patient in the U.S. The data provide essential information to researchers, healthcare providers, and public health officials to better monitor and advance cancer treatments, conduct research, and improve cancer prevention and screening programs. For more information about NCRA, visit www.ncra-usa.org and www.CancerRegistryEducation.org.
