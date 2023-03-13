Orlando’s Premiere Environmental Organization, IDEAS For Us, Tackles Fast Fashion with New App, Swapco

IDEAS For Us (IDEAS) logo IDEAS For Us (IDEAS) Swap Shop UCF Swapco IDEAS For Us (IDEAS) Swap Shop UCF Swapco

It’s time for solutions that allow consumers to make better clothing choices for the environment, while still enjoying the experience of shopping.

Swapping clothes with friends or even attending clothing swap events can give new life to old clothes. Not only does swapping save you money, but it also saves clothing from ending up in landfills.” — IDEAS For Us Eco-Action Organizer, Kristin Anderson