Orlando’s Premiere Environmental Organization, IDEAS For Us, Tackles Fast Fashion with New App, Swapco
It’s time for solutions that allow consumers to make better clothing choices for the environment, while still enjoying the experience of shopping.
Swapping clothes with friends or even attending clothing swap events can give new life to old clothes. Not only does swapping save you money, but it also saves clothing from ending up in landfills.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's fast-paced world, the fashion industry has taken a big toll on our environment. The overproduction of clothing and its disposal in landfills have contributed to an alarming amount of waste, and the chemicals leached in the production of new clothing continue to pollute our waterways, among other alarming issues. It’s time for solutions that allow consumers to make better clothing choices for the environment, while still enjoying the experience of shopping.
— IDEAS For Us Eco-Action Organizer, Kristin Anderson
We can combat these issues through upcycling, the process of taking discarded materials and turning them into something of higher value. In terms of clothing, upcycling can involve transforming old or unused garments into new and fashionable pieces. One method of upcycling clothing is through swapping. “Swapping clothes with friends or even attending clothing swap events can give new life to old clothes. Not only does swapping save you money, but it also saves clothing from ending up in landfills. Additionally, swapping allows for a more sustainable and environmentally conscious way of shopping, as it eliminates the need for new production," says IDEAS For Us Eco-Action Organizer, Kristin Anderson.
Introducing a partnership between IDEAS For Us Inc. and the new Swapco app…just in time for Earth Month! The app offers a sustainable alternative to traditional shopping methods by providing a platform for you to sell your own upcycled clothing. 'When I learned about the negative effects the fashion industry has on our environment and our people, I was overwhelmed and riddled with guilt. As a fashion lover, I could not believe how much my choices and creative expression was impacting the planet. I knew I had to do something. I searched for solutions and everything that I found was a band aid with another negative effect attached to the backend. That’s when the idea for Swapco was born. An app that makes swapping clothes easy. A movement that empowers locals to save money, swap clothing, build community all while helping this beautiful planet we call home," says Swapco founder Catherine Valdivieso. Next time you're in need of a new outfit, download Swapco’s app and make a positive impact on our planet!
Swapco’s partnership with eco nonprofit IDEAS For Us will help to launch the app into an already environmentally-conscious community: the many volunteers who regularly attend the IDEAS’ various eco-action projects. This year, the partners will host four live “Swap Shop” events in order to promote the app as well as provide a fun thrifting experience to Orlando locals. Below is information about the first event, happening during Earth Month this April.
Join SwapCo and IDEAS For Us for a swap shop at UCF! This free event is an amazing opportunity to expand your sustainable fashion collection and do some spring cleaning. The clothing swap will be a ticketing system. Participants are required to drop off clothes ahead of time, and will be given a number of tickets based on the selected items from their donation (not all clothes will be accepted). Tickets will be exchanged for clothing and accessories during the swap shop!
Clothing drop off will be at Ivanhoe Brewing on Tuesday April 4th from 4pm-8pm, and at the UCF market space on Thursday April 6th from 10am-3pm before the swap shop. Appointments can be made by emailing kristin.anderson@ideasforus.org. Here’s information about the event:
Swap Shop
Date: Thu, Apr 6, 2023
Time: 4 - 7 pm
Location: University of Central Florida 1215 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL, 32804
*Find our market set up at the UCF Pegasus Circle between the Student Union and the Breezeway. Directions and parking information will be sent via email to those who sign up. All are welcome, so come out for our first on campus swap shop.
RSVP and find more info at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-swap-shop-tickets-576450548107
SwapCo is committed to providing you with eco-friendly fashion through swaps via their app, download it today! https://apps.apple.com/us/app/swapco/id6443802556
Video about IDEAS For Us: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZq58S44MgE
More details are available at www.ideasforus.org and www.fleetfarming.org. Check out IDEAS’ impact at www.ideasforus.org/impact/. IDEAS For Us is an international 501(c)3 environmental non-profit organization and accredited NGO of the United Nations that is founded and headquartered in Orlando, Florida USA. Fleet Farming is a nonprofit urban agriculture program of IDEAS For Us.
Other