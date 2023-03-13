Plush Transportation Expands Luxury Airport Shuttle Services to Major Southern California Airports
Plush Transportation provides a range of vehicles for luxury airport shuttle services to/from all Southern California Airports and destinations.COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plush Transportation, a leading provider of luxury ground transportation services, is proud to announce the expansion of their airport shuttle services to include major airports throughout Southern California. The company now offers luxury shuttle service to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, Ontario International Airport (ONT) in the Inland Empire, and San Diego International Airport (SAN).
Expanding Plush Transportation's airport shuttle services is part of the company's ongoing commitment to providing convenient and luxurious transportation solutions to its clients. By offering shuttle services to major airports throughout Southern California, Plush Transportation can now provide its clients with reliable and stress-free transportation options.
"We are thrilled to expand our luxury shuttle services to include these major airports," said Giovanni Young, CEO of Plush Transportation. “We have been serving all of Southern California for 20+ years, but we are expanding our footprint. We understand that traveling can be stressful, and our goal is to make the transportation portion of our clients' travels as seamless and comfortable as possible.”
There are several reasons why using an airport car service to drive to the airport can be beneficial:
• Convenience: A car service can pick you up from your doorstep and drop you off directly at the airport terminal. This eliminates the hassle of finding parking or dealing with public transportation.
• Time savings: With a car service, you don't have to worry about driving yourself to the airport, finding parking, or dealing with traffic. This can save you valuable time, especially if you have an early morning flight.
• Comfort: A car service provides a comfortable and luxurious ride, which can help you relax and prepare for your trip.
Safety: Professional drivers are trained to navigate the roads and provide a safe and secure ride. Additionally, reputable car services maintain their vehicles to ensure they are in good condition and equipped with safety features.
• Cost-effective: When traveling with a group, using a car service can be more cost-effective than taking individual taxis or rideshares.
Plush Transportation's airport shuttle service features a fleet of luxury vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, and vans, all equipped with the latest amenities to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable ride. The company's professional drivers are highly trained and experienced, providing clients with safe and reliable transportation to and from the airport.
In addition to their airport shuttle services, Plush Transportation also offers private car service, point-to-point transportation, and event transportation for weddings, wine tours, corporate events, and more.
For more information on Plush Transportation's luxury airport shuttle services, or to book a reservation, please visit their website at https://plushtransportation.com or call (800) 488-4541.
About Plush Transportation: Plush Transportation is a leading provider of luxury ground transportation services in Southern California. Founded in 2000, the company offers a range of transportation solutions, including airport shuttle service, private car service, point-to-point transportation, and event transportation. With a luxury vehicle fleet and a highly trained and experienced driver team, Plush Transportation is committed to providing its clients with safe, reliable, and luxurious transportation solutions.
