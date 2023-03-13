AMREP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- HAVERTOWN, Pa., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $16,574,000, or $3.12 per diluted share, for its 2023 fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2023 compared to net income of $910,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first nine months of 2023, AMREP had net income of $22,107,000, or $4.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5,873,000, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the same period of 2022. Revenues were $9,117,000 and $35,975,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 and $9,391,000 and $35,404,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022.



During the third quarter of 2023, AMREP recognized a non-cash pre-tax pension settlement expense of $2,336,000 as a result of its defined benefit pension plan paying certain lump sum payouts of pension benefits to former employees and a non-cash income tax benefit of $16,071,000 as a result of a worthless stock deduction related to its former fulfillment services business.

More information about the Company’s financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 Revenues $ 9,117,000 $ 9,391,000 Net income $ 16,574,000 $ 910,000 Income per share – basic $ 3.14 $ 0.12 Income per share – diluted $ 3.12 $ 0.12 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic 5,284,000 7,363,000 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 5,310,000 7,385,000





Nine Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 Revenues $ 35,975,000 $ 35,404,000 Net income $ 22,107,000 $ 5,873,000 Income per share – basic $ 4.19 $ 0.80 Income per share – diluted $ 4.17 $ 0.80 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic 5,280,000 7,357,000 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 5,304,000 7,380,000

