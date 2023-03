Attorney General James, County Executive Bello, Mayor Evans Offer Tips For This Tax Season

ROCHESTER – New York Attorney General Letitia James, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans today continued their efforts to protect and inform New Yorkers by offering tips and information on various resources available this tax season. With this year’s Tax Day only a month away, the officials are raising awareness about tax credits that may be at New Yorkers’ disposal, to ensure taxpayers receive the benefits they have earned. Additionally, Attorney General James urged New Yorkers to stay vigilant and report any suspected tax scams to her office.

“Tax season may feel overwhelming to many New Yorkers, but thankfully there are resources available to lighten the load,” said Attorney General James. “I encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of the organizations dedicated to helping out during the tax preparation process, and to utilize all of the tax breaks for which you qualify. Additionally, please stay vigilant against bad actors trying to take advantage, and you can always report concerns and complaints to my office. I am proud to partner with County Executive Bello and Mayor Evans to help raise awareness and ensure New Yorkers have all the information they need for a less stressful tax season.”

“With the tax deadline a month away, it’s important that our residents know the tax credits and tax support services available to them,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “It’s also important to be aware of tax preparation fraud and overcharging. Thank you to Attorney General Letitia James for identifying and prosecuting those who would take advantage of taxpayers.”

“Tax season is one of the most important milestones on the road to financial empowerment and I encourage all Rochester residents and employers to take full advantage of the available services to successfully navigate this critical process,” said Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans. “A tax refund can go long way to advance budgeting goals, while an unexpected payment or predatory fees can bring financial progress to a sudden halt. I want to thank Attorney General Letitia James for bringing much-needed attention to these services and helping us move closer to creating a safe, equitable, and prosperous Rochester.”

As part of their ongoing efforts to help New Yorkers file their taxes safely and help reduce the stress the tax filing process can cause, Attorney General James, County Executive Bello, and Mayor Evans want to ensure New Yorkers are aware of the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) Free Filing program. Additionally, New York state has the Taxpayer Assistance Program (TAP) under which eligible New Yorkers can receive free virtual tax assistance from the state’s Department of Taxation and Finance. New Yorkers should know that there are Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites where they can get their tax returns prepared free of charge. Locally, Creating Assets, Savings, and Hope (CASH), a community coalition, offers free tax preparation for eligible residents. Anyone using a tax preparer is encouraged to check their qualifications and history through the Better Business Bureau and consult New York’s Consumer Bill of Rights Regarding Tax Preparers.

Attorney General James, County Executive Bello, and Mayor Evans also remind New Yorkers filing their taxes to apply for tax credits, which can reduce the amount of income tax you owe. Major programs available for eligible New Yorkers include the Empire State child credit, the property tax relief credit, the earned income credit, the solar energy system equipment credit, and many more. For more information about available tax credits, please visit New York state’s Department of Taxation and Finance income tax credit page.

Additionally, Attorney General James, County Executive Bello, and Mayor Evans urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant against deceptive tax preparer schemes. One scheme to be aware of is tax preparers who deceptively claim to get your tax refund quicker, but will charge high interest rates and fees in the form of Tax Refund Advance Loans. Additional schemes include tax preparers who manipulate your financials to illegally inflate your tax return, and fraudsters who make false promises of free tax preparation services, only to deceive people into paying for those services.

Any New Yorker who suspects that they are a victim of a scam are encouraged to report it to the Office of the Attorney General by submitting a complaint online or calling 800-771-7755. Tax scams should also be reported to the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 800-366-4484.

Today’s action is the latest in Attorney General James’ efforts to protect consumers from fraudulent tax schemes and practices. Last week, Attorney General James provided tips to protect consumers from fraudulent tax schemes. In May 2022, Attorney General James secured $141 million for millions of Americans who were deceived by TurboTax into paying for tax services that should have been free. In March 2022, Attorney General James issued a notice to ensure New York cryptocurrency investors were informed about their tax obligations. In March 2021, Attorney General James shut down a deceptive telefunding charity and ensured that future efforts to raise money would clearly inform New Yorkers that such donations are not tax deductible.