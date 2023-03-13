Brandon Hall Group to Launch Study on Workforce Reduction

Boca Raton, FL, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on March 14 to gain insight into how organizations are working through reductions in their workforce.

"Reductions in the workforce have become a reality for many organizations during these turbulent times. The impact of these reductions will have a short and long term affect on there workforce. This survey explores the extent of reductions in the workforce, their impact on employees, managers and the organization. " said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst.

Brandon Hall Group's research initiative seeks to uncover the following about workforce reductions:

Timing of reductions

Assistance to laid off employees

Impact on remaining managers and employees

Impact on organization

Future workforce considerations

To participate in this study, go to Brandon Hall Group Workforce Reduction Research. Participants will receive summary results of the research six to eight weeks after the survey launch.

"The urgency of addressing a workforce reduction's impact on the viability of an organization is a top priorty for HR organizations. If not handled properly, a reduction will permanently impact an organization's ability to attract and retain talent," said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke.

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models and frameworks — to help organizations improve talent retention efforts.

