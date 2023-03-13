IIROC Trading Resumption - TOTC.P
VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Totec Resources Ltd.
TSX-Venture Symbol: TOTC.P
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 3/14/2023
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/ResumptionsView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/13/c8303.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.