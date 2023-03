TheMall, the World's Largest Virtual Mall, and BambuMeta team up with Mars to Launch the STARBURST® JUICYVERSE at SXSW

Enter the Juicyverse

Beginning April 16, 2023, fans can experience the STARBURST® JUICYVERSE and build their own digital art at TheMall

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheMall and STARBURSThave teamed up to announce the launch of their newest virtual world, STARBURST JUICYVERSE , in collaboration with MetaVRse and BambuMetaWeb3 Loyalty. The fully immersive virtual world is premiering at SXSW 2023 at TheMall, the world's largest virtual mall.The STARBURST JUICYVERSE is a fully immersive virtual world that allows fans to explore the juicy flavors and vibrant colors of STARBURSTin three dimensions. Visitors can build their own 3D sculptures in the Juicyverse and enter a contest for the chance to have them minted as ecofriendly NFTs on Hedera’s low energy network. A limited-edition series of 3D T-shirt NFTs will be available for fans to wear on their avatars and show off their love for STARBURSTTheMall is built on the MetaVRse Engine, which makes it easy to create and share interactive 3D experiences instantly on the web. The STARBURST JUICYVERSE experience was developed through close collaboration between TheMall, STARBURST, BambuMetaand MetaVRse to create a vibrant and engaging virtual world that captures the flavor, fun and creative wonder of the STARBURSTbrand. NFTs are hosted on Hedera, the world’s most sustainable distributed ledger, and accessed through BambuMetaLoyalty in the customers Apple or Google wallet for real world rewards.“Through our STARBURST JUICYVERSE, we hope to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver an exciting, immersive way for fans to experience the STARBURST brand,” said Ro Cheng, Marketing Director, Mars. “By teaming up with TheMall for this project, we were able to bring our innovative vision to life through a first-ever virtual experience for the brand.”"We are thrilled to be working with Mars on this exciting project for STARBURST," said Paul Konieczny, CEO of MetaVRse. “By combining next-generation web technologies with custom avatars, user-generated 3D artwork, and web3 loyalty enabled by BambuMeta on Hedera, STARBURST JUICYVERSE is a massive step forward for branded experiences on the immersive web.”“We feel that lifelong relationships begin with impactful moments, it’s these experiences that create a strong connection between the customer and the brand. In seeing what STARBURST and The Mall have delivered, we are beyond excited to be a part of that story.” Said Will Esclusa and Chris Silver, Founders of Bambumeta.STARBURST JUICYVERSE will be available in TheMall on Floor 2 starting April 16, 2023. Fans can explore the virtual world, build their own 3D sculptures, and enter to win them as minted NFTs on Hedera and access real world benefits and rewards through BambuMetaWeb3 Loyalty. Limited edition NFT T-shirts are also available for fans to wear on their avatars.To learn more about this experience and to stay connected with all the latest news and updates, visit themall.io/juicyverseTo read the full version of this press release, visit https://themall.io/enter-the-starburst-juicyverse-at-sxsw-2023-with-limited-edition-t-shirt-nfts-for-your-virtual-avatars/

Juicyverse at SXSW 2023