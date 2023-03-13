Pain Consultants of East Tennessee Opens New Facility
Our goal is to continue providing East Tennesseans suffering from both acute and chronic pain with multidisciplinary treatment options to help improve their quality of life.”KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pain Consultants of East Tennessee officially marked the opening of their new state-of-the-art facility on Thursday, March 09, 2023 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house.
— James Choo, MD
The new facility features state-of-the-art equipment and technology, including advanced diagnostic tools and treatment modalities. Patients will have access to a range of pain management services, including interventional procedures, physical and occupational therapies, behavioral health services, medication management, and more. The new facility represents a significant investment in the community and a commitment to improving the lives of patients.
"We are thrilled to open our new facility and provide patients with the best possible care in a comfortable and modern environment," said Dr. James Choo, owner of Pain Consultants of East Tennessee and the PCET Surgery Center, Knoxville’s first ambulatory surgical center for pain management. "Our goal is to continue providing East Tennesseans suffering from both acute and chronic pain with multidisciplinary treatment options to help improve their quality of life and this expanded facility is a step toward increasing the number of patients we can serve."
The new facility features a spacious lobby, clinical area with private patient exam rooms, a physical and occupational treatment center, private pre and post operative bays, two operating rooms, and a certified ambulatory surgical center.
Pain Consultants of East Tennessee was founded in 1998 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023. Principals for the new 27,000 square foot facility included: developer LawlerWood, architects BarberMcMurry, and contractor Johnson & Galyon.
About Pain Consultants of East Tennessee
Founded in 1998, Pain Consultants of East Tennessee is widely recognized as the region’s premier pain management practice and uses a multi-disciplinary approach to treating pain, which includes a multitude of minimally invasive surgical procedures, physical and occupational therapies, behavioral health services, and medication management.
