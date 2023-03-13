LOS ANGELES HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR MIA COMENERO WINS $40,000 BigFuture SCHOLARSHIP; Applies to CSU’s to Study Screenwriting
Comenero’s Parents Immigrated to America to Provide New Opportunities for Mia and her 4 Siblings
My parents immigrated here from Mexico and only spoke Spanish when they arrived in this country. They never could’ve imagined me getting so much money to help pay for my college.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles High School Senior Mia Comenero earned a $40,000 scholarship through BigFuture and is sharing her story to show other students how they, too, can earn money for higher education.
— Mia Comenero
BigFuture is a free online planning guide that helps all students take the right first step after high school. Now open to all students in the class of 2024, and 2025, BigFuture awards $500 and $40,000 scholarships every month to students who take steps toward their career and education after high school. The more steps you take and the earlier you begin on BigFuture, the more chances you have at $500 and $40,000 awards every month. Mia spent 20 minutes building her college list on BigFuture and was entered into a drawing that earned her $40,000!
Here’s more directly from Mia:
How did you find out about BigFuture?
My counselor, Ms. Aguilar, told us the steps and encouraged us to get it done. About half of the students my class actually followed through. It took about 20 minutes to look through the filters and complete my college list. I’m really glad I listened to her!
What motivated you to take the next step toward higher education?
My parents always encouraged me, but they let it be my decision, which gives me ownership over this process. I know that I need to further my education in order to pursue my dreams of becoming a screenwriter. I am fascinated by dialogue in movies and TV shows, and I want to be the person who tells great stories through writing screenplays. I’m looking for a college that will help me learn how to do this.
What obstacles did you face when considering whether you wanted to go to college?
Money has always been an obstacle. I have four other siblings – two are older and two are younger. I’m the middle child. That’s a lot of kids for my parents to take care of -- much less to pay for us all to go to college.
Does winning a $40,000 scholarship help you overcome those financial obstacles?
Absolutely, it will cover the tuition for the schools I’m looking at closer to home. I’m very interested in attending a California State University.
Are you considering any specific colleges?
I haven’t made any decisions yet, but I’m currently looking at Cal State Northridge, Cal State Los Angeles and Cal State Fullerton. I’m looking into their writing programs.
What did your parents say about you winning the BigFuture scholarship?
They were even more surprised than I was. They are so proud of me! My parents immigrated here from Mexico and only spoke Spanish when they arrived in this country. They never could’ve imagined me getting so much money to help pay for my college. This is a really big deal for me and my family.
So, what was your first language?
My parents spoke Spanish to me at home, and I learned English when I went to school.
That’s pretty poignant that English was your second language and now you’re an aspiring screenwriter, no?
I guess I didn’t think about that. It’s just what I love, and now I get to pursue it. I suppose that could be a story, huh?
What would you say to other students who are thinking about applying for a BigFuture scholarship?
I’d say if I can win it, so can you. I’ve heard about people winning scholarships, but now I’m one of them. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain. It’s 20 minutes of your day, people!
So what’s your favorite film genre, Ms. Aspiring Screenwriter?
It’s funny – it’s kind of a wide range. Romantic comedies are my favorite, but I also like horror movies!
OK – that is quite a spectrum -- what’s your favorite show then?
Fleabag. I love the writing and I love the main character. If you’ve ever done anything embarrassing, she’s done something way worse. I just find her so relatable and down-to-Earth.
