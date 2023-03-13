Desert Control Wins Top Sustainability Award

Dr. Bard Al Badr, CEO MiSK Foundation, Ole Kristian Sivertsen, CEO Desert Control, Ortmans, Founder & President Global Entrepreneurship Network Ole Kristian Sivertsen, CEO Desert Control Pitching at EWC Jury and VIP Guests at EWC Pitch Ole Kristian Sivertsen, CEO Desert Control, addressing the jury at EWC Swethal Kumar CEO & Managing Partner Startup Scale 360, and Ole Kristian Sivertsen, CEO Desert Control

Desert Control Wins Top Sustainability & Environment Prize at Global Entrepreneurship Competition

Stopping and reversing desertification and soil degradation is the World Cup we must win, and the reward will be a pathway to peace and prosperity for people and planet!” — Ole Kristian Sivertsen, President and Group CEO at Desert Control

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Control Wins Top Sustainability & Environment Prize at Global Entrepreneurship Competition

Desert Control, a Climate-Tech company offering innovative solutions to combat desertification, soil degradation, and water scarcity, has won the top prize in the Sustainability & Environment category at the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) Global Finals held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 9-12th, 2023. Desert Control was among the top 10 finalists selected from 30,000 entrepreneurs worldwide.

Desert Control secured its place in the Global Finals by winning the national finals in the United Arab Emirates, organized by Startup Scale 360. "We are grateful for the support of the Middle East startup ecosystem," said Ole Kristian Sivertsen, President and Group CEO of Desert Control. "UAE initiatives by In5, C3, and the Global Innovator program EXPO Live by Expo 2020 have contributed to our success." At the Global EWC Finals, the company was awarded the top sustainability prize for its breakthrough innovation, Liquid Natural Clay (LNC), and received a $50,000 cash reward.

Desert Control's revolutionary solution enables sustainable agriculture and regeneration of green ecosystems in a drying world. LNC is a nature-based solution with a patented process to turn natural minerals into a unique liquid compound nearly as thin as water. The liquid coats each grain of sand with an electrical charge that holds onto water like a magnetic force, creating a soil structure that retains water and nutrients like a sponge. As a result, LNC enables plants to thrive in deserts and arid environments, reduces water consumption, and promotes soil health and biodiversity. LNC saves up to 50% on water and energy usage while improving fertilizer efficiency, leading to higher yields and better plant health. The solution has been successfully deployed in the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition for our work to create sustainable solutions for the world's most pressing environmental challenges. This prize is a testament to the hard work of our amazing team and our dedication to making earth green again," said Ole Kristian Sivertsen. "12 million hectares of fertile land perish to desertification yearly. That equals 2000 football fields turning to sand every hour. Stopping and reversing desertification and soil degradation is the World Cup we must win, and the reward will be a pathway to peace and prosperity for people and planet."

The Entrepreneurship World Cup is co-hosted by the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) and Monsha'at – the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority in Saudi Arabia. The Global Finals were held March 10-12 at Biban 23, the largest event for entrepreneurs and small-to-medium-sized enterprises in Saudi Arabia.

The competition attracted more than 30,000 founders, with 100 of the top-performing companies invited to pitch to a panel of international judges at the Global Finals after several qualifying rounds. The winners of each category receive mentorship, training, and funding opportunities to help grow their businesses. Since launching in 2019, EWC has engaged more than 400,000 entrepreneurs from 200 countries

Desert Control's win at the EWC global finals is a milestone for the company and underscores the importance of sustainable solutions in addressing global environmental challenges. The company is poised to continue its growth and global impact as it works to create a more sustainable future.

"These founders and their companies are disrupting their industries and testing big ideas with potential to transform our world," said Jonathan Ortmans, president of GEN. "GEN is proud to co-host the Entrepreneurship World Cup for the fourth year, giving promising companies the opportunity to connect to global markets and investment."

The Entrepreneurship World Cup is made possible with support from a collection of national and global partners including One Valley, The Global Education and Leadership Foundation (tGELF), Entrepreneurs' Organization, King Abdullah University for Science and Technology and Startup Genome. The Misk Foundation is a founding partner.

For interviews and further inquiries, please contact:

Ole Kristian Sivertsen

President and Group CEO, Desert Control

oks@desertcontrol.com

Kathryn Forrest

Media Relations, Global Entrepreneurship Network

kathryn@genglobal.org

About Desert Control:

Desert Control specializes in climate-smart AgTech solutions to combat desertification, soil degradation, and water scarcity. Its patented Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) restores and enhances soil ecosystems to reduce water usage and improve the efficiency of fertilizers and natural resources for agriculture, forests, and green landscapes. LNC enables sandy and arid soil to retain water and nutrients, thus increasing crop yields, plant health, and ecosystem resilience while preserving water and natural resources by up to 50%.

For more about Desert Control, visit https://www.desertcontrol.com

About the Entrepreneurship World Cup:

The Entrepreneurship World Cup is one of the largest and most diverse pitch competitions and support programs of its kind. Every year, tens of thousands of entrepreneurs from 200 countries compete for US$1 million dollars in cash prizes and millions more worth of investment, support and publicity through national pitch competitions, bootcamps and a global finals event attended by leading investors. However, the Entrepreneurship World Cup is more than just a pitch competition. Co-hosted by the Global Entrepreneurship Network and Monsha'at with support from more than 100 partners worldwide, the competition connects applicants at all levels – from idea stage to scale-up – with world-class training, resources and mentorship to enhance their skills and take their ventures to the next level, regardless of whether or not they top the podium.

To learn more, visit www.entrepreneurshipworldcup.com.