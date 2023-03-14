Comtech Welcomes WishKnish as New EVOKE Technology Partner

Knish.IO is the distributed ledger technology provided by WishKnish Corp.

EVOKE is Comtech’s Innovation Foundry Dedicated to Pushing the Boundaries of Innovation to Create and Accelerate Change Across the Global Technology Landscape

We are thrilled to collaborate with Comtech to bring transparency, audibility, and ease of use to safety and security focused ecosystems.” — Alisa Gus, CEO of WishKnish Corp.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that WishKnish will become the Company’s second publicly revealed EVOKE technology partner.

As the second publicly announced EVOKE technology partner, WishKnish will work jointly with Comtech on a unified focus of integrating highly secure, flexible distributed ledger (blockchain) technologies across diverse commercial and government applications to help enhance physical and digital coexistence around the world.

“As one of our EVOKE partners, WishKnish brings industry leading blockchain offerings that will enable us to deliver differentiated technologies in today’s data driven economy,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech. “Together, we will collaborate to accelerate the way society securely exchanges information across industries, institutions, governments, and developers.”

WishKnish is focused on creating a highly secure, flexible, environmentally friendly distributed ledger platform called Knish.IO, addressing challenges of data-heavy industries such as e-commerce, supply chain, and mission-critical communications.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Comtech to bring transparency, audibility, and ease of use to safety and security focused ecosystems,” said Lisa Gus, CEO and Co-founder, WishKnish. “In today’s difficult threat landscape, it is more important than ever to integrate innovative technologies in legacy systems to stay several steps ahead of adversaries. Through this EVOKE partnership, we will help ensure the safe means of communications in diverse markets across the globe.”

EVOKE is Comtech’s Innovation Foundry, which is led by the company’s Chief Growth Officer and is dedicated to creating and accelerating transformational changes across the global technology landscape. EVOKE engages with customers, partners, and suppliers to push the boundaries of technologies that will lay the foundation of connectivity as well as shape future societies and ecosystems.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.comtech.com.

About WishKnish

WishKnish Corp. is a blockchain technology company based out of the Washington, D.C. area. With a focus on integrating impact and technology leadership, WishKnish has created a highly secure, flexible, environmentally friendly, low-code to no-code layer-1 distributed ledger platform called Knish.IO, addressing challenges of data-heavy industries such as e-commerce, supply chain, and mission-critical communications. For more information, please visit https://wishknish.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Technology Contact

Eugene Teplitsky

+1 571-293-0333‬

eugene@wishknish.com