God Loves Trans Kids and LGBTQ+ People
People who use religion to excuse their bigotry and hate hurt our children and damage our communities. We must work towards a South Carolina where all people are valued and respected.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alliance For Full Acceptance (AFFA) today launches its God Loves Trans Kids and LGBTQ+ People community awareness campaign. The campaign aims to bring attention to the extraordinary amount of anti-LGBTQ legislation currently being proposed in South Carolina and the politicians and advocacy groups using religion as a scapegoat for bigotry and political discrimination.
— Chase Glenn, AFFA Executive Director
"People who use religion to excuse their bigotry and hate hurt our children and damage our communities," said AFFA Executive Director Chase Glenn. "Everyone has the right to live free from discrimination and persecution, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity."
Seven strategically-positioned and familiar-looking billboards across the state aim to remind South Carolinians that God loves and accepts LGBTQ+ people. The accompanying God Loves Trans Kids and LGBTQ+ People website directs visitors to resource, donation, and advocacy pages where they can take action to support the efforts of AFFA and LGBTQ+ people statewide.
As a social justice organization achieving equality and acceptance for LGBTQ+ people since 1998, AFFA has long been supported by multiple religious and faith communities.
Rabbi Greg Kanter of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim in Charleston, who supports AFFA's mission, commented: "Our faith teaches us to build the world with deeds of loving kindness. There we find God and each other. There is no room for hate."
“LGBTQ+ people are an integral part of the human family who are all loved and cherished by God,” said Reverend Adam Shoemaker of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. “We believe affirming legislation that fully supports marriage equality and LGBTQ+ families is what justice looks like, for justice is what love looks like in public.”
The hurtful messages and actions of some religious organizations and individuals have deeply wounded LGBTQ+ people.
AFFA stands in solidarity with all those harmed by discriminatory actions and messages from religious organizations and individuals. AFFA is committed to creating a more inclusive South Carolina.
"Change is only possible if we commit to working towards a South Carolina where all people are valued and respected," added Glenn. "By standing together and advocating for change, we can create a better future for all of us."
Visit God Loves Trans Kids and LGBTQ+ People for more information and to donate to the cause.
Be on the lookout for AFFA's God Loves Trans Kids and LGBTQ+ People billboards:
Two billboards on I-26 in Charleston
I-26 westbound, 2 miles east of Hwy 21
I-26 eastbound, mile marker 122
I-385 0.3 mi north of Hwy 101
I-126 in Columbia
Gervais Street near the South Carolina Statehouse (launching March 27, 2023)
ABOUT THE ALLIANCE FOR FULL ACCEPTANCE
The Alliance for Full Acceptance (AFFA) is a social justice organization that strives to achieve equality and full acceptance for the LGBTQ+ in South Carolina through support, advocacy, and education with businesses, schools, service providers, and government organizations. AFFA Action is the 501(c)(4) arm of the organization, focused on advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community of South Carolina. Established in 1998, AFFA is headquartered in North Charleston, SC. For more information, visit affa-sc.org.
Chase Glenn
The Alliance For Full Acceptance
+1 843-883-0343
