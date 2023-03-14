God Loves Trans Kids and LGBTQ+ People

LGBTQ+ Affirming Billboards by AFFA Remind South Carolinians that Religion Does Not Excuse Bigotry and Hate

LGBTQ+ Affirming Billboards by AFFA Remind South Carolinians that Religion Does Not Excuse Bigotry and Hate

AFFA is a social justice organization that strives to achieve equality and full acceptance for the LGBTQ+ in South Carolina through support, advocacy, and education with businesses, schools, service providers, and government organizations.