Comitta Announces Funding for Law Enforcement Upgrades

West Chester, PA – March 13, 2023 – Two local police departments will receive $73,500 in total funding for technology and records management upgrades, state Senator Carolyn Comitta said.

“As a former Mayor, I know just how important it is for local municipalities and police departments to have access to the tools and technology to do their jobs safely, effectively, efficiently, and fairly,” Comitta said. “These investments will help ensure they have the information and resources they need to prevent crime and promote public safety in our communities.”

The funding, recently approved by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, is as follows:

$53,500 for East Fallowfield Township for records management system upgrades.

$20,000 for Malvern Borough for records management system upgrades.

The funds come through the federal American Rescue Plan Act Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program.

