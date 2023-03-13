Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Body Wash Shower Head (PBT-176)

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a specially designed showerhead to dispense body wash while showering," said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., "so I invented the BODY WASH SHOWER HEAD. My design would create a flow of water and liquid body wash to cleanse the body in a quick and convenient manner."

The invention provides an effective way to dispense body wash with water while showering. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stretch and strain to wash hard-to-reach areas. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. It also reduces clutter in the bathroom. The invention features a practical all-in-one design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, hospitals, hotels, rehabilitation centers, and gyms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PBT-176, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

