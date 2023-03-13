Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,239 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops An Improved Condiment Packaging Design (OCM-1578)

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was frustrated by always having to shake a condiment bottle to dispense the remaining contents out or being forced to throw a condiment bottle before it was fully used, which would waste money," said an inventor from Long Beach, Calif.,"this design allows the entire contents of the container to be dispensed and spread onto foods in an even manner, which would prevent wastage and would save consumers a considerable amount of money."

The NO WASTE SPREAD BOTTLE fulfills the need for a means of preventing wastage of condiments, as well as a providing an even, thin spread. It's designed to ease the task of dispensing the contents within the container and eliminate the hassle of shaking the container to force the contents to the top. As such, it helps to save users time and money with an eye-catching, mess-free design. This invention idea is ideal for use by individuals of all ages.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCM-1578, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-an-improved-condiment-packaging-design-ocm-1578-301769235.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops An Improved Condiment Packaging Design (OCM-1578)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more