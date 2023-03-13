Submit Release
IOMAXIS Changed its Name to MAXISIQ

ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IOMAXIS has changed its name to MAXISIQ. The name change is to better align the company's branding with its core offerings of SMART technologies and services. MAXISIQ is a technology and engineering company providing advancements in next-generation communications and network technologies. The company has extensive government contracts supporting global communications systems, Cyber, Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Analytics.

MAXISIQ serves the Federal Government and National Intelligence Community organizations.

For additional information, contact Cara Crosby, 355272@email4pr.com, (877) 621-1818 ext 3130, Director of Media Relations.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iomaxis-changed-its-name-to-maxisiq-301770527.html

SOURCE MAXISIQ

