IOMAXIS Changed its Name to MAXISIQ

ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IOMAXIS has changed its name to MAXISIQ. The name change is to better align the company's branding with its core offerings of SMART technologies and services. MAXISIQ is a technology and engineering company providing advancements in next-generation communications and network technologies. The company has extensive government contracts supporting global communications systems, Cyber, Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Analytics.

MAXISIQ serves the Federal Government and National Intelligence Community organizations.

