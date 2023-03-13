Dark Age Defense Launches The Ultimate Survival Guide

Electricity is the primary source of energy in most dwellings. Food shortages hindered medical services, and diminished living conditions could all come from blackouts. Man is so reliant on energy that even a minor disruption can cause a substantial loss. Generators, solar panels, and wind power are temporary and unsustainable. Dark Age Defense is a survival guide designed to help individuals protect themselves and their loved ones in the case of a disaster.

Dark Age Defense is a survival guide that will teach people how to endure practically any situation, including wars, famines, and power outages. The program can inform people about a breakthrough technology that will benefit them in unexpected and crucial circumstances.

Natural calamities can strike at any time. It is critical to understand how to survive and care for loved ones. This is why Dark Age Defense comes to rescue those in need.

What is Dark Age Defense?

It guides people to build an “infinity coil”. This technology may not be available to the general public until the next decade, which is astounding. People can, however, employ this technology to help themselves and their families in an emergency.

People may argue that they have solar panels or generators. Generators built for backup power, on the other hand, will not last long because they consume a lot of fuel and can only run for a short time. Solar panels, on the other hand, are prone to failure during natural disasters.

People can, however, use this process to build an infinite coil on their own, which is said to last forever and can power the entire house.

How does Dark Age Defense work?

Dark Age Defense’s main goal is to build an “infinite coil” that can easily power your entire home.

The first thing to do when the electricity goes out is dial 911. These chores must be accomplished within 30 minutes if a “blackout day” happens.

Learn how to establish an “invisible force field” around your home using some surprisingly simple techniques to keep your entire family safe.

Individuals will also discover how to propel a “dead” vehicle using this Dark Age Defense tactic.

The most important consideration when powering the house is to ensure that a person never endures another blackout.

Benefits:

There are some of the benefits of Dark Age Defense:

It is a simple step-by-step guide.

It builds self-confidence in a person.

It keeps people safe in situations of crisis.

People can save their electricity bills.

Features:

This book includes the following:

The legal “Felony” system boosts the infinity coil’s efficiency by 261 percent, outperforming any other power source.

How to exploit the entire legal “Felony” system to bring a dead car back to life.

When the power goes out for the first 30 minutes, the first thing you should do is call 911.

Detailed instructions on how to create an amazing “Force Field” around your house.

How can you construct seven infinite coils in a short amount of time using the “Pencil Squared” method?

Learn about the “Cosmo generator,” which uses air to generate power.

Pricing:

The Dark Age Defense program can be easily bought for the cost of $67.

Dark Age Defense also includes some of the bonuses which are:

Create an oasis

Produce Oasis will teach people how to cultivate survival food even if they don’t have a garden and live in a small residence.

The following information is included in Produce Oasis:

The Sock Fertilizer method accelerates food development in a short amount of time. People only need dirt, ice, and an old sock to grow their food.

Learn how to grow the “3 Vampire Super Nutrients,” which are seven times more powerful than regular vitamins. Eat them to keep your body slim and energized.

The #1 Junk Food that tastes like candy but has incredible benefits for bone formation, cardiovascular health, and the immune system of the body.

Paul’s three Climate Foods have a bland flavor, yet they grow like weeds in any place and keep fresh without the use of a refrigerator.

On-Demand Water

This tutorial will show people how to guarantee that their family has enough water to go through an emergency. This additional tutorial covers everything a person needs to know about producing, filtering, and storing drinkable water securely.

It includes:

Using the 16-second submarine test, determine the quality of your water during a shutdown.

Discover how to make a DIY Water Force Filter out of a toilet paper roll.

Bug Out Bulletproof

A person will need a well-thought-out bugout strategy to survive a cataclysmic end-of-the-world scenario. In the event of a disaster, staying at home may no longer be an option.

The following items can be found inside:

Making a 72-hour “special forces survival set” will help people escape riots or natural disasters for 72 hours or more.

The five kindergarten-level questions will help them design the finest possible survival set before they start packing their bugout bag.

Locate a victim with Geronimo Geo Tracking and travel even the most difficult terrain.

Escape the Grid

In Off-Grid Escape, The Paul unveils seven safe havens that are immune to Blackout Day. In an emergency, these safe houses are open, have solid grids, and allow people to live there.

Final Verdict:

Even in the most severe of situations, the Dark Age Defense System can be a great survival guide for keeping the lights on. This book is ideal for anyone looking for a foolproof way to defend their family in the event of a tragedy.

People do not have to worry about running out of electricity again thanks to the DIY Infinity Coil. The knowledge of Dark Age Defense comes from actual specialists, and it could mean the difference between life and death in a crisis.

Everyone understands that when a calamity strikes, the people who are affected will be devastated. They must be prepared for the best outcome, and this program will assist them in doing so.

