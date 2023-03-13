Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Retrieval Hook (OSK-433)

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "In fishing it helps save lures and the docking of the boat if you have something to increase your reach," said an inventor from Potosi, MO "so I invented WHERE'S THE HOOK. My design could be used for everyday tasks such as reach under beds or behind furniture. Truckers could also use this to pull things that slide out of their reach."

THE HOOK is a device that will extend the reach of its user. It provides a hook-like tool that could be used to retrieve lures and other such items from water, pull a boat toward a dock, and perform various other tasks. This design saves time and effort and thus enhance convenience among various individuals. Ideal for fishers, truckers, or anyone else in need of assistance reaching objects. A must for every household.

The original design was submitted to the sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. OSK-433, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

