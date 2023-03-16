Tech Services Provider Cloud Toll Free Teams with Popular SD-WAN, Network Services, and SASE Provider, ngena
ngena has been expanding its routes to market, and Cloud Toll Free has been growing its supplier portfolio.
ngena is a cutting edge provider delivering agnostic network technology that accelerates cloud transformation, improving cyber-security and enabling digitalization at low cost and high speed”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ngena‘s channel program expansion is continuing with a new partnership with technology services provider Cloud Toll Free, Corp.
— Shawn Jones, Cloud Toll Free Founder/CEO
Cloud Toll Free has signed a Gray Label Program Agreement with ngena to distribute their products and services. This will enable Cloud Toll Free the ability to “co-brand” ngena products for distribution under its provider portfolio to their expansive network of Sales Advisors.
ngena’s Channel Chief Ariel Cruz said, “Cloud Toll Free is familiar with the ins and outs of ngena’s suite of SD-WAN and SASE solutions and can assist our mutual customers in simple or complex network environments, giving the customer an additional layer of resources to call upon during the implementation,” Cruz also said, “Cloud Toll Free’s history of strong partner relationships will enable us to expand our global reach and create new opportunities for their selling partners.”
Cloud Toll Free is deepening its line card with ngena’s popular SD-WAN as a service, network services and SASE offerings. Cloud Toll Free recently expanded its portfolio by a large proportion by adding "STRATUS", which is a full-featured and cost-effective hosted PBX Platform.
“ngena allows us to offer our Sales Advisors a high-growth solution that will give them the tools necessary to replace legacy networking technologies with cloud-based services to support globally distributed and diverse work environments,” said Kyle Jones Cloud Toll Free’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
ngena announced that the partnership with the California-based technology services provider will give them a relationship with a new set of Sales Advisors, and those partners can now deliver ngena’s unified secure access service edge, SD-WAN as a service and network service offerings.
This deal will allow Cloud Toll Free’s Sales Advisors to sell ngena’s complete product portfolio.
ngena Channel
ngena is the only global end-to-end orchestrated SD-WAN as a Service company, and the first to offer a technology agnostic platform that supports pre-built configurations for fast and secure deployment using its SD-WAN Connectivity Platform as a Service.
ngena’s solution utilizes cutting-edge technology that helps customers provide comprehensive, fully automated, and easy-to-use cloud services worldwide. ngena is a globally compliant company with business operations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.
Cloud Toll Free Portfolio Growth
Cloud Toll Free describes itself as an up-and-coming technology services provider. The 3-year-old company operates out of San Diego, California.
Cloud Toll Free has significantly expanded its supplier portfolio in strategic categories over the last year and a half. With the addition of STRATUS, and now ngena’s suite of products, both customers and Sales Advisors have access to a robust product portfolio with a very cost-effective price point.
