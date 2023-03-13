Blue Gem Hemp Publishes a White Paper for Clinicians
Full Spectrum CBD Oil and Diabetes White Paper.
Research and Innovation is ingrained in our DNA. Your Wellness. Our Passion.”DEERFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Gem Hemp publishes a white paper highlighting the potential benefits of Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Diabetes.
— Rudaba Naqvi
"The more we learn. The Less we know. Says, Rudaba Naqvi. The CEO of Blue Gem Hemp."
Their series of white paper are written by the clinician for the clinicians globally, to learn the potential therapeutic effects of Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil.
Almost half a billion people are living with diabetes worldwide, and the prevalence is projected to increase to 25% in 2030 and 51% in 2045 [1]. A growing body of scientific evidence links endocannabinoid system imbalances to metabolic regulation and glycemic control, generating increased interest in the endocannabinoid system as a potential drug development target for diabetes [2]. Additionally, the endocannabinoid system modulates pathophysiological processes related to the development of diabetic complications, such as retinopathy, cardiovascular disease, nephropathy, and peripheral neuropathy. Preliminary evidence shows that the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV), may be beneficial in the treatment of diabetes and its complications [3].
DIABETES AND THE ENDOCANNABINOID SYSTEM
Cannabinoid receptor 1 (CB1R) signaling plays a role in the progression of diabetes and its complications, suggesting that the endocannabinoid system may be a promising therapeutic target. Patients with type 2 diabetes have higher serum levels of endocannabinoids anandamide (N-arachidonoylethanolamine; AEA) and 2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG) compared to healthy volunteers. CB1R receptors are found on pancreatic islet cells, but the exact role in diabetes pathogenesis is unclear [3].
Rimonabant is a synthetic CB1R antagonist that showed substantial potential for the treatment of diabetes, but it was removed from the market in 2008 due to severe psychiatric side effects, including anxiety, depression, and suicidality [4], [5]. Evidence from rimonabant trials showed that CB1R modulation led to significant reductions in body weight, waist circumference, and HbA1c in patients with type 2 diabetes [6].
PHYTOCANNABINOIDS AND DIABETES
Phytocannabinoids such as CBD and THCV are produced naturally by cannabis plants. They exhibit antagonistic activity on CB1R signaling but do not appear to have the psychiatric risks associated with rimonabant. In addition to these phytocannabinoids, hemp or cannabis plants produce several other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with therapeutic potential in the treatment of diabetes.
