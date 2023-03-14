BRAZIL GAMES DELEGATION TO SHOWCASE LATIN AMERICAN INNOVATION AT GDC 2023 WITH MORE THAN 43 STUDIOS
BRAZILIAN GAMING INDUSTRY POISED TO PRESENT LARGEST DELEGATION TO DATE AND AN OFFICIAL DEDICATED GDC SESSIONSAO PAULO, BRAZIL, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brazil Games delegation will once again bring its unique blend of ingenuity and creativity to the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, California, from March 20-24. The delegation organized by the Brazil Games Project, a partnership between Brazilian Game Association (Abragames) and ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), will showcase groundbreaking games and technologies from Brazil's burgeoning game development industry at Booth N3024.
The Brazil Games delegation will feature 43 companies, each bringing their unique perspective and talents to the table.
Among the companies participating are Gameplan (Wëiph: Reins of Fate), Maqna Ukko & Guará: Stellarbound), Split Studios (Wee Boom) , Cavylabs (Megabattle), Hermit Crab Game Studio (The Sandbox’s Sportsland metaverse), Gazeus Games (Dominoes Battle), Limiar Studios (Blackthorne Keep Chronicles), Tapps Games (Pet Shop Fever: Animal Hotel), Rokhead Studios (Starlit Adventures 2), Mad Mimic (Mark of the Deep), VR Monkey (Sky Climbers), Smash Mountain Studio (Bejj Jiu Jitsu), Minimol Games (Chessarama), Wingeon Game Studios (Drakentos), DX Gameworks (Warstone) and Viva Games (Kakele).
These companies will showcase games and technologies from a wide variety of genres and platforms - each with its own distinct flair - at the San Francisco Moscone Center’s Brazill Games Booth (N3024).
Watch GDC 2023 Brazil Games delegation reel here.
A complete list of all the Brazilian studios attending GDC this year can be found here. Feel free to reach out to Damien Sarrazin (damien@homerunpr.com) to schedule an appointment.
In addition, Brazil Games will host an official session during GDC 2023, titled "Brazil Games: An Overview of Business Opportunities.” The session will take place on Wednesday, March 22, from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM at the Moscone Center (Room 3020, West Hall), and will feature a panel of experts from the Brazilian game development industry discussing their latest projects and sharing their insights into the Brazilian game development scene.
"We are thrilled to be bringing the Brazil Games delegation back to GDC," said Eliana Russi, Director of Operation of Abragames. "Brazil has a vibrant and rapidly growing game development industry, and we are excited to showcase the talent and creativity of our developers to the world. We invite everyone attending GDC to come and visit us at our booth, and to attend our official session to experience Brazil’s artistic brilliance for themselves."
Brazill Games is also inviting all GDC participants to attend the Happy Hour and Breakfast networking events taking place at the Brazil Games Booth (N3024) on March 22 at 4:30 PM and March 23 at 10 AM, respectively.
Lastly, Brazil Games is proud to announce that both Limiar Studios and Illex Games have been selected as part of only 10 studios to pitch their games (fantasy action strategy RPG Black Thorne Keep Chronicles and 2D souls-like puzzle platformer Tower of Samsara: Hidden Treasures) to an opinionated panel of investors and publishers during the GDC Pitch Day 1 event on March 22 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at the GDC Industry Stage, Expo Floor, South Hall. The team at Mad Mimic Studio will also be pitching their game Mark of the Deep during GDC Pitch Day 2 on March 23, from 12:45 PM to 1:44PM.
MEDIA CONTACT
About Brazil Games
The Brazil Games Export Program was created by the Brazilian Game Companies Association, ABRAGAMES, in partnership with ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. Our goal is to promote the Brazilian games industry internationally, developing new business opportunities for our companies. The Brazil Games Export Program also promotes Brazil as a hub for business in Latin America and invites buyers, investors and publishers on behalf of BIG Festival, Brazil's Independent Games Festival, the most important international indie games event and hub for international business in Latin America.
About ABRAGAMES (Brazilian Game Companies Association)
ABRAGAMES, the Brazilian Game Companies Association, was founded in 2004 and represents Brazilian studios developing titles for a variety of different platforms. The Association aims to promote Brazilian creativity abroad by catalyzing game production within the country through training and marketing insight.
About ApexBrasil
The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. The Agency supports more than 12,000 companies from 80 different industries, which in turn export to 200 markets. Apex-Brasil also plays a key role in attracting foreign direct investment to Brazil, working to detect business opportunities, promote strategic
