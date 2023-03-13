Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,168 in the last 365 days.

RapidFlight Welcomes Jean-Charles (JC) Ledé as Chief Technology Officer

JC Ledé brings industry expertise and innovative thinking to the growing RapidFlight team

MANASSAS, Va., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidFlight, a Virginia-based unmanned aircraft manufacturing company, announced that Jean-Charles (JC) Ledé has joined the company as the Chief Technology Officer. JC will be leading Research and Development activities including engineering, prototype manufacturing, flight operations, project management, and Intellectual Property development.

"I'm delighted to join the RapidFlight team to build the next generation of unmanned aircraft."

"I'm delighted to join the RapidFlight team to build the next generation of unmanned aircraft. Distributed systems are poised to revolutionize national defense. RapidFlight's technology will enable this revolution by producing affordable platforms at an unprecedented rate and by responding faster than ever to rapidly changing customer needs," said JC Ledé.

Prior to joining RapidFlight, JC was the Air Force Research Laboratory Autonomy Technical Advisor reporting to the Commander. In this role, JC oversaw the entire AFRL Autonomy and AI portfolio and made recommendations on new programs leveraging internal and external research. Previously, JC was the senior Air Force Research Laboratory representative in the OSD Autonomy Community of Interest and the Department of the Air Force AI Cross Functional Team. He also served as the autonomy Member at Large for NATO Science and Technology Office System Concept and Integration Panel. RapidFlight looks forward to the innovations and leadership that JC will bring to the company and its bright future.

"We are excited to have JC join our team, he brings a wealth of knowledge about unmanned systems, autonomy, and the operational needs of the users. His passion to make RapidFlight the most responsive company to address new and emerging national defense challenges is a key driver of our culture," said Jay Gundlach, Ph.D., RapidFlight's Chief Executive Officer.

About RapidFlight 
RapidFlight is an integrated designer and manufacturer of unmanned aircraft based in Manassas, Virginia. RapidFlight is accelerating the time from concept to flight while building aircraft systems that meet the demanding challenges, evolving requirements, and tight timelines that are inherent to our national security. Through next-generation manufacturing processes and a team of industry leaders RapidFlight is ushering in a new era of aircraft manufacturing. For more information, visit www.rapidflight.aero.

Contact: Derek Lewis
Phone: 703-623-4936
Email: derek.lewis@rapidflight.aero

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rapidflight-welcomes-jean-charles-jc-lede-as-chief-technology-officer-301770368.html

SOURCE RapidFlight

You just read:

RapidFlight Welcomes Jean-Charles (JC) Ledé as Chief Technology Officer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more