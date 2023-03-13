D8aDriven Brings Data-Backed Recommendations to the Carbon6 Suite

Carbon6 has recently acquired D8aDriven, a powerful software tool that aggregates seller and vendor data into a single platform, and creates industry-leading executive summaries with action steps for operators to see immediate results week over week.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005324/en/

"Marketplace ecommerce is an industry that grows in complexity every year," said Justin Cobb, CEO of Carbon6. "Simplifying and automating as many processes as possible has always been a core goal for us. D8aDriven helps business owners by making specific recommendations based on millions of data points from sellers just like them."

Built by former Amazon employees, D8aDriven brings data-powered account management to the Carbon6 software suite, allowing ecommerce sellers and agency leaders alike to generate greater results with a smaller team by focusing on execution rather than data gathering and interpretation.

D8aDriven CEO Nater Youngchild is incredibly excited to join the Carbon6 team. One of his major goals is to utilize and contextualize data at a scale that was impossible before joining.

"We want to help grow thousands of Amazon businesses while also empowering operators like Amazon agencies and aggregators," said Youngchild about his plans for D8aDriven. "The D8aDriven tool is the first of its kind – an action-oriented empowerment platform that tells Amazon business operators what to do day in and day out, from a daily optimization level up to a strategic level."

"D8aDriven continues to get smarter each and every day based on the hundreds of brands that it optimizes for," Youngchild continued. "It's already vastly smarter and more efficient than top-class Amazon operators, with more room to grow."

D8aDriven's holistic, growth-driven brand management helps businesses improve their top and bottom line with less guesswork. Current D8aDriven users already benefit from a range of powerful tools, including the weekly executive summary that highlights what happened in their business the previous week and the action items portal that tells them what to do that week to optimize their business and drive sales growth.

On the latest addition to the Carbon6 suite, Cobb noted, "D8aDriven will allow customers who are currently using other Carbon6 tools to derive immediate action items to improve the health of their brand. The recommendations that D8aDriven provides are backed by the wealth of insights from our entire tool set, which means they will get smarter and more efficient as more data becomes available."

About Carbon6

Carbon6 is building the ecosystem to simplify success for online sellers around the world. The company's software tools were developed by the brightest minds in the industry to help entrepreneurs succeed through innovative tools and expertise.

About D8aDriven

D8aDriven leverages millions of data points to aggregate and present critical data to business owners, making actionable recommendations on steps to optimize operations for a consistently smooth workflow. Data-powered account analysis does the heavy lifting and frees your team up to handle the execution of the business vision.

Link: Welcome D8aDriven

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005324/en/