Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,208 in the last 365 days.

Inventhelp Inventor Develops Emergency Assistance Summoning Device (PDK-330)

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a dedicated personal safety device that can be activated if the wearer becomes endangered," said an inventor, from Kinsman, Ohio, "so I invented the A D A M. My design would provide added safety if a dangerous or emergency situation arises."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved emergency assistance summoning device. In doing so, it enables the user to send a distress signal to law enforcement or family members. As a result, it enhances safety and security. It also would minimize the potential for false alarm distress signals. The invention features a discreet design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for adults, teens, children, elderly individuals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PDK-330, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-emergency-assistance-summoning-device-pdk-330-301769182.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

Inventhelp Inventor Develops Emergency Assistance Summoning Device (PDK-330)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more