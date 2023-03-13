PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a dedicated personal safety device that can be activated if the wearer becomes endangered," said an inventor, from Kinsman, Ohio, "so I invented the A D A M. My design would provide added safety if a dangerous or emergency situation arises."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved emergency assistance summoning device. In doing so, it enables the user to send a distress signal to law enforcement or family members. As a result, it enhances safety and security. It also would minimize the potential for false alarm distress signals. The invention features a discreet design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for adults, teens, children, elderly individuals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PDK-330, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-emergency-assistance-summoning-device-pdk-330-301769182.html

SOURCE InventHelp