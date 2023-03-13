TWRA Honored as National State Agency Conservation Partner of the Year

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has received a prestigious national award with its selection as the State Agency Conservation Partner of the Year by the Outdoor Stewards Conservation Foundation. The announcement was made at the recent meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The TWRA received the honor for its efforts leading the way in engaging constituents with the national program where biodegradable bags are distributed for people to pick up litter and fill a bag while on hunting, fishing, target shooting, or boating outings. The TWRA continues to distribute the bags across the state to the public.

Outdoor Stewards of Conservation Foundation Executive Director Jim Curcuruto presented the award to the TWRA during the commission meeting to TWRA Executive Director and TFWC Chair Angie Box.

Outdoor Stewards of Conservation Foundation was established as a 501(c)3 nonprofit in 2021. OSCF is dedicated to working with Americas’ 60 million hunters, anglers, and target shooters (HATS™) to promote their stewardship and expand their ranks to continue the tradition of HATS being Americas’ foremost stewards, and funders, of wildlife and environmental conservation in America.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Executive Director holds the award for the Agency’s selection as the State Agency Conservation Partner of the year as selected by the Outdoor Stewards Conservation Foundation. Also pictured are Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission Chair Angie Box and Conservation Foundation Executive Director Jim Curcuruto.

