Luxury Dental Services Come to Medellín, Colombia with the Opening of Dr. Andrés Arias’ New Office
Foreigners can now experience quick, comfortable and high-tech prosthodontic services in a luxury, hotel-like environmentMEDELLÍN, COLOMBIA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Andrés Arias, known for his focus on aesthetics and health with a specialization in prosthodontics, has opened a new dental office in Medellín, Colombia. The clinic, which offers luxury services and has been described by many customers as a "luxury hotel," is changing the perspective that people have about dentistry.
The new office is conveniently located at Carrera 48 #2 Sur – 126 in the Torre Médica Salud Vegas in Medellín, a city that is easily accessible by direct flights from various countries. Foreigners seeking dental services can now benefit from the quick and different service that the clinic offers, which is far removed from conventional dental services.
The dental clinic has always been at the forefront of innovation, incorporating technology to improve the patient experience. The clinic is a pioneer in digital and aesthetic dentistry, using state-of-the-art tools such as intraoral scanners that avoid the unpleasant sensation of conventional impressions and allow patients to see their mouths in 3D on a computer. The clinic also uses drills that do not make sounds, computer-guided implant placements and other infrastructure tools to make dental procedures comfortable and pain-free.
Another popular smile design service is porcelain veneers, which is a partial restoration that is adhered to the vestibular and incisal surface of a tooth. It serves as a restorative and cosmetic solution.
Dr. Arias’ Dental Clinic, which also has a location in Neiva, Colombia, is known for the luxurious experience that it provides its customers. From the moment patients walk in, they are greeted with a five-star hotel feel, complete with black walls, music and a personalized scent to help them relax. In the waiting room, patients can enjoy anything from coffee to whiskey or champagne while they wait for their appointment. The dental chair massages patients during treatment, and they can watch their favorite series or movie while being attended to.
Dr. Arias, the owner of the clinic, said, "We do everything digitally, from the impressions to the procedures themselves. We have all the specialties of dentistry, and we are always looking for natural results."
The new office in Medellín is a testament to the clinic's commitment to providing the best dental services to its clients. The clinic's team of highly trained professionals, including prosthodontists, will continue to offer their expertise and top-notch services to both locals and foreigners in the area.
"The new office in Medellín is a significant step forward for us as we continue to expand our reach and offer our services to more people," added Dr. Arias. "We believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality dental care, and we are proud to provide that to our patients."
With the opening of the new office in Medellín, Dr. Arias is poised to further cement his reputation as a leader in digital and aesthetic dentistry, offering luxury services to both locals and foreigners seeking top-notch dental services.
For more information and to schedule an assessment, visit drandresarias.com.
Media Relations
Dr. Andrés Arias
informacion@drandresarias.com