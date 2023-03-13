Wine Women & Shoes is BACK in San Francisco

Wine Women & Shoes fundraiser will be held at the Mark Hopkins InterContinental Hotel, March 30 @ 6pm

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 30th, 6pm @ Mark Hopkins InterContinental: Aquarium of the Bay will host this important Wine Women & Shoes fundraiser to benefit their conservation programs working to fight the urgent issues of climate and global warming. Climate change requires immediate action, and your participation can go a long way towards helping to save our ecosystems.



This event promises to be a fun and exciting evening with Broadway entertainment including Claybourne Elder (HBO Gilded Age) & Natalie Joy Johnson (Broadway's Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde) , a wide variety of live and silent auction items, Dream Closet raffle, a local, high-end marketplace, exquisite wine tastings, savory bites and even a Best in Shoe contest! Beyond the fun, the event is an important opportunity to come together to support a cause that is critical to our planet's health and future.



Purchasing a ticket or donating to this event will help support local conservation programs led by the Aquarium, which include education, research and community outreach programs to address the most pressing issues of environmental degradation in our local region.

The aquarium leads several important climate-action initiatives that significantly benefit from your support.

Driving awareness is crucial. The Aquarium provides over 75,000 Bay Area students with free education programs each year.

Action is integral. Aquarium led community trash cleanups have prevented over 15,000 lbs of trash from entering the San Francisco Bay.

Habitat regeneration is urgent. Diving for citizen science scuba course offers certifications to divers in kelp restoration and underwater naturalist specialties. This program is critical to regenerate the struggling kelp forests that benefit seals, sea lions, whales, sea otters, gulls, terns, snowy egrets, great blue herons, cormorants, and shore birds in the Monterey Bay.

Research is influential. Groundbreaking research on animals like the broadnose seven gill shark and giant pacific octopus have provided data that has directly contributed to the expansion of of shark conservation policy, and best practices for limiting animal stress in octopus care.

Tickets, inquiries, sponsor opportunities, and information on our outreach programs can be found at aquariumofthebay.org/wws