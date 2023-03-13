Cryan Bill Would Help Veterans with Emergency Aid

TRENTON – Acting to help veterans with emergent needs, the Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Committee today approved a bill sponsored by Senator Joe Cryan that would provide funding to the New Jersey SOS Veterans Stakeholder Group to help provide veterans with supportive services.

The bill, S-3589, would allocate $500,000 to the prominent veterans’ organization for services that include emergency financial assistance, housing support, transportation, benefits counseling, and help for blind and disabled veterans.

“Veterans often encounter emergency needs that require more immediate assistance,” said Senator Cryan, the chairman of the Veterans Committee. “We should be prepared to provide that help to the men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country. We have the ability to work in partnership with private, non-profit groups that share our commitment to veterans.”

The appropriation would also be used for operational needs, including educational seminars, community events, administration, personnel and unforeseen expenses.

The bill was approved with a unanimous vote.