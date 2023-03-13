Think Unbroken Podcast with Michael Unbroken Michael Unbroken Host of The Think Unbroken Podcast

Mental Health, Trauma Healing, and Self-improvement podcast Think Unbroken, announced today that it will be moving its recording studio to Las Vegas, Nevada.

I am excited to bring the Think Unbroken podcast to Las Vegas. This move will allow us to create an even more dynamic and engaging show by recording in person with our guests.” — Michael Unbroken

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Think Unbroken Podcast Relocates to Las Vegas for In-Person Recording

The popular self-improvement podcast, Think Unbroken, announced today that it will be moving its recording studio to Las Vegas, Nevada. Hosted by Michael Unbroken, the podcast has built a large following with its focus on mental health, self-improvement, and overcoming adversity. The move to Las Vegas will enable the podcast to record its episodes in person, bringing a new level of engagement and energy to the show.

Michael Unbroken commented on the move, saying, "I am excited to bring the Think Unbroken podcast to Las Vegas. This move will allow us to create an even more dynamic and engaging show by recording in person with our guests. We are thrilled to join the vibrant community of creators and entrepreneurs here in Las Vegas, and we look forward to bringing our listeners along for the journey."

The move to Las Vegas is a strategic decision that will allow Think Unbroken to reach new heights in the podcast industry. The city has become a hub for media and entertainment, with a growing community of content creators and industry leaders. The new studio will provide a state-of-the-art recording space for the show, allowing for high-quality audio and video production.

The Think Unbroken podcast has been consistently ranked among the top self-improvement podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major platforms. With its move to Las Vegas and the new in-person recording format, the show is poised to continue its growth and reach an even larger audience.

Additionally, Think Unbroken Podcast has revamped its website to make content and episodes easier to find, download, and listen to. The new website is https://www.ThinkUnbrokenPodcast.com

About Think Unbroken Podcast:

Think Unbroken is a self-improvement podcast hosted by Michael Unbroken, a bestselling author, speaker, and coach. The show focuses on mental health, personal development, and overcoming adversity, with guests ranging from entrepreneurs to celebrities to experts in various fields. The podcast has been featured in major media outlets and has a dedicated following of listeners around the world.

The podcast has recently reached just under 1,000,000 Downloads in over 110 countries and is in the top 0.5% of all active podcasts! Previous guests include Tom Bilyeu, Dr. Gabor Mate, David Meltzer, Anne Lemke, Vishen Lakhiani, Dr. Caroline Leaf, Jordan Harbinger, John Lee Dumas, Damon Burton, Lesley Logan, John Cerasani, Jim Doyon, Trish Phillips, Dave Hollis, Kelly Gores, Anthony Trucks, and more amazing Unbroken people! Each week the show grows more and more as Think Unbroken continues to IMPACT and EMPOWER people worldwide.

Learn how to heal and overcome childhood trauma, narcissistic abuse, ptsd, cptsd, higher ACE scores, anxiety, depression, and mental health issues and illness. Learn tools that therapists, trauma coaches, mindset leaders, neuroscientists, and researchers use to help people heal and recover from mental health problems. Discover real and practical advice and guidance for how to understand and overcome childhood trauma, abuse, and narc abuse mental trauma. Heal your body and mind, stop limiting beliefs, end self-sabotage, and become the HERO of your own story.

Think Unbroken Podcast can be downloaded daily on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.

About Michael Unbroken:

From homeless to hero, with an ACE Score of TEN, Michael Unbroken found his way from stuck, hurt, and broken to being THE HERO of his own story. Today, Michael has coached thousands of Trauma Warriors around the world to learn to love themselves, get unstuck and to BE UNBROKEN. Michael is the author of the best-selling book Think Unbroken and is a coach, mentor, and educator for adult survivors of child abuse. Michael spends his time helping other survivors get out of "The Vortex" to become the HERO of their story! Michael hosts The Think Unbroken Podcast, teaches at Think Unbroken Academy, and is on a mission to end generational trauma in his lifetime through education and information.

Contact:

For more information, please contact Michael Unbroken at michael@thinkunbrokenpodcast.com.

Connect with Michael on Instagram at https://www.Instagram.com/MichaelUnbroken

Listen to the Podcast on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1477432473?mt=2&ls=1

Listen to the Podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1IpCyt4fHfRHkaYDSobotq

Tom Bilyeu on Think Unbroken Podcast