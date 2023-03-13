Robotic Parking Systems Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast 2023 to 2027
Robotic Parking Systems Market
The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Robotic Parking Systems Market" with 101+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know-how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint, and status. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Parkplus (United States), Serva Transport Systems (Germany), Shenzhen Yeefung Automation Technology (China), MHE-Demag (Singapore), Stanley Robotics (France), AIM Inc. (United States), Fata Automation (United States), A.P.T. Parking Technologies (United States), LoDige Industries (Germany), Smart City Robotics (Abu Dhabi)
— Criag Francis
Robotic parking systems are automated systems that use robotic technology to park and retrieve vehicles in parking garages or other parking facilities. These systems typically consist of a series of robotic arms or platforms that lift, move and position vehicles into designated parking spaces. Robotic parking systems are designed to maximize the use of available parking space by reducing the amount of space needed for vehicle circulation and maneuvering. Because these systems can stack cars vertically and horizontally in a tight space, they can fit more cars into a given area than traditional parking garages.
On the basis of the report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below:
By Type:
Software
Hardware
Services
By Application:
Commercial
Residential
By Automation Level:
Semi-Automated
Fully-Automated
By Design Model Type:
Electro-Mechanical
Hydraulic
Global Robotic Parking Systems Market by Key Players: Parkplus (United States), Serva Transport Systems (Germany), Shenzhen Yeefung Automation Technology (China), MHE-Demag (Singapore), Stanley Robotics (France), AIM Inc. (United States), Fata Automation (United States), A.P.T. Parking Technologies (United States), LoDige Industries (Germany), Smart City Robotics (Abu Dhabi), , ,
Geographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Robotic Parking Systems in these regions, from 2017 to 2027 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2023 to 2027
Key poles of the TOC:
Chapter 1 Global Robotic Parking Systems Market Business Overview
Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type
Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume)
Chapter 4 Manufacture Market Breakdown
Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study
Chapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown
Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness
Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type
Chapter 10 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)
Chapter 11 Conclusions & Appendix
