OrderEase Wholesale Order Management Approved for Sage 50 App Marketplace
Sage 50 users can now enhance their functionality to have a customer ordering portal, sales rep app, EDI, PDF, and eCommerce automation.
Our platform is more than just a tool for managing orders; it's a workflow hub that streamlines logistics, invoicing, and other key order related workflows”BARRIE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OrderEase, the leading B2B order management solution, is pleased to announce that our innovative platform, OrderEase, is now available on the Sage 50 Marketplace. Our integration with Sage 50 offers businesses an easy and efficient way to manage orders from various channels, eliminating the need for manual order entry thus reducing errors.
— Warren Patterson
With the OrderEase - Sage 50 integration, businesses can now receive EDI orders, PDF orders, sales rep orders, customer orders, and eCommerce orders all in one place. The platform is designed to significantly reduce manual processes in order management, reduce order entry errors, reduce labor, and reduce wasted time doing redundant tasks.
"We're excited to be listed on the Sage 50 Marketplace, making it easier for businesses to manage their orders and achieve operational efficiency," said OrderEase's CEO, Warren Patterson. "Our pre-built integration with Sage 50 is fast and flexible, and businesses can quickly get digitally connected to all the ways they receive orders."
Getting up and running with OrderEase is quicker than you think when you connect using our pre-built integration with Sage 50. Our dedicated team is committed to ensuring your business is set up for success, providing onboarding and training to efficiently work with the platform. Post-onboarding, you continue to receive great care as account managers with you to continue to leverage automation opportunities in your order management process.
“Our platform is more than just a tool for managing orders; it's a workflow hub that streamlines logistics, invoicing, and other key order related workflows, enabling businesses to focus on delivering excellent products and services to their customers," added Warren. “With our platform, businesses can easily manage their entire order process, from receiving orders through various channels to creating and processing invoices. Our platform integrates with various systems, including logistics providers, to ensure that orders are fulfilled on time and accurately. By automating these processes, businesses can significantly reduce errors, improve order fulfillment times, and free up staff to focus on higher-value tasks. Our platform also provides real-time insights into order status and inventory levels, empowering businesses to make informed decisions and respond quickly to changing customer needs."
To learn more about how OrderEase can help your business, visit the OrderEase website and explore the possibilities for your business.
In addition to our Sage 50 integration and listing on the Sage marketplace, we are also pleased to announce we have started work on an integration for Sage 300, which will be completed early Q2, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development, which will allow businesses using Sage 300 to receive orders from various channels, including EDI orders, PDF orders, sales rep orders, customer orders, and eCommerce orders, directly integrated into their system.
About OrderEase
OrderEase is a leading order management solution that provides real-time order processing, multiple pricing levels and discount automation, and a mobile sales rep app. With its seamless integration with Sage, businesses can streamline their order processing and enhance their operations. OrderEase also offers a comprehensive PIM solution, making it the ultimate hub of order management data flow between customers, sales reps, and Sage.
To learn more about OrderEase contact us at sales@orderease.com.
Vicky Lawrence
OrderEase
+ +1 7059996793
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn