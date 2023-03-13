Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,284 in the last 365 days.

VX's Latest Release, "SUPERMAN," Shines Light on Domestic Abuse

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VX, a rising artist in the hip-hop scene, has released his newest single, "Superman." The track delves into the dark and complex topic of domestic abuse, particularly the struggle of a young woman fighting for her life against her abusive partner.

Inspired by a personal experience, VX uses his powerful lyrics to paint a vivid picture of the woman's desperate situation and her fight for survival. With its raw and haunting chords, the song's heavy bass provides a perfect vibe for the story, leaving listeners feeling the beat in their bones.

When asked about his musical inspirations, VX said, "I'm inspired by the real ones, those who don't compromise for more streams. I want my music to connect and tell the stories that we all know."

In five years, VX sees himself as a leader in the hip-hop genre, creating powerful and thought-provoking music that resonates with his audience. With his latest release, "Superman," VX takes a bold step towards achieving his goals and making his mark in the industry.

"Superman" is now available on all major streaming platforms. VX encourages his listeners to not only enjoy the song but to also take a moment to reflect on the important message behind it. Domestic abuse is a serious issue that affects millions of people around the world, and it's time to start talking about it. VX hopes that "Superman" will contribute to the conversation and raise awareness of the issue.

Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here

You just read:

VX's Latest Release, "SUPERMAN," Shines Light on Domestic Abuse

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more