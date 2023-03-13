Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,034 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Hot Beverage Cup (HOF-335)

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to keep your hot beverage at the appropriate temperature," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented Stay Hot - The Real McCoy. My superior-quality cup design would offer high standards in craftsmanship, materials and production."

The patent-pending invention provides a specially designed cup for hot beverages. In doing so, it would maintain the temperature of the hot beverage for a longer time period. As a result, it could help to prevent beverage waste and it can be used with coffee, cocoa, tea, etc. The invention features a compact and convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers, office workers, truck drivers and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-335, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-specially-designed-hot-beverage-cup-hof-335-301768292.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Hot Beverage Cup (HOF-335)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more