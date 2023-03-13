UTPB student overcomes adversity to study in America
Resiliency and determination brings Vitaliy Horovoy to Odessa and UTPB campus.ODESSA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitaliy Horovoy is Freshman at UT Permian Basin studying computer science. He is on the men’s tennis team and is from the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. His journey to the United States wasn’t easy due to the ongoing war conflict, but Vitaliy is grateful to be here now.
“My country faces hard times because of the war. Ukrainian cities are still under fire almost every day. People have lost their lives and homes, it is a sad thing to see. After the constant fighting, my mother told me it was time to go. I packed the most I could and tried taking the most important things to me, like my rackets and clothes. After weeks of traveling between many countries, I finally found my way to America and UTPB.”
Vitaliy’s future goals are to become a professional tennis player and travel the world playing the sport he loves. If his athletic dreams don’t happen, then he would like to become an IT Specialist and work as a programmer. He also has hopes of creating his own company someday.
“I would encourage students to choose UTPB because it has a lot of affordable programs and people are always so nice and positive. You can achieve everything you want, and your professors will help you along the way.”
Alexa Dunson
University of Texas Permian Basin
+1 432-552-2541
email us here