Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,150 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,236 in the last 365 days.

UTPB student overcomes adversity to study in America

Resiliency and determination brings Vitaliy Horovoy to Odessa and UTPB campus.

ODESSA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitaliy Horovoy is Freshman at UT Permian Basin studying computer science. He is on the men’s tennis team and is from the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. His journey to the United States wasn’t easy due to the ongoing war conflict, but Vitaliy is grateful to be here now.

“My country faces hard times because of the war. Ukrainian cities are still under fire almost every day. People have lost their lives and homes, it is a sad thing to see. After the constant fighting, my mother told me it was time to go. I packed the most I could and tried taking the most important things to me, like my rackets and clothes. After weeks of traveling between many countries, I finally found my way to America and UTPB.”

Vitaliy’s future goals are to become a professional tennis player and travel the world playing the sport he loves. If his athletic dreams don’t happen, then he would like to become an IT Specialist and work as a programmer. He also has hopes of creating his own company someday.

“I would encourage students to choose UTPB because it has a lot of affordable programs and people are always so nice and positive. You can achieve everything you want, and your professors will help you along the way.”

Alexa Dunson
University of Texas Permian Basin
+1 432-552-2541
email us here

You just read:

UTPB student overcomes adversity to study in America

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more