Co-Founder, Entrepreneur, Activist, and Celebrity Stylist Karla Welch to Receive World Woman Hero Award 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Woman Foundation is pleased to announce Karla Welch will receive the World Woman Hero Award 2023 during the Women's History Month Celebration at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on March 31, 2023. This prestigious award recognizes female leaders who have demonstrated leadership, strength, and courage in their commitment to causes or positively impacted the lives of women and girls.

Karla Welch is an accomplished entrepreneur, celebrity stylist, and activist featured in leading journalistic outlets such as The New York Times, The New Yorker, Fast Company, Vogue, and Forbes. As the co-founder of THE PERIOD COMPANY, a sustainable period underwear company, Karla has made it her mission to empower and democratize the way we all period. Additionally, Karla is one of the world's most powerful and influential fashion stylists, dressing her celebrity clientele to believe in the best versions of themselves.

To complement her work in the fashion industry, Karla has her own brand, xKarla, and creative studio, THE WELCH’S , that she shares with her husband and creative partner, Matthew. Together they have brought to life collaborations with brands like Hanes, Levi’s, Eddie Bauer, Express, Adidas, Tiffany & Co., Stella Artois, and Prada. The financial success of these collaborations has resulted in over 1.3 million dollars in contributions to progressive organizations that Karla supports. Furthermore, Karla is a dedicated advocate for social justice causes such as women's rights, LGBTQ rights, climate change, racial equality, and more. She uses her platform to spread awareness and fight for change.

As part of the Women's History Month Celebration, the World Woman Hero Karla Welch will participate in a fireside conversation with Regina Lawless, Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, for Instagram, with the theme #BreakTheRole. The discussion will center around breaking stereotypes, mindsets, records, and expectations to lead the future and raise awareness about the Period—over 200 delegates from more than 20 countries and young girls from Los Angeles.

Rupa Dash, Co-Founder and CEO of the World Woman Foundation, expressed her honor in recognizing heroes like Karla Welch, who have led the change toward women's and girls' equality with dignity, choice, and equality. She added that the new wave of change for women is only possible because of heroes like Karla, who take action and lead the change they want to create an inclusive future for us."

The event will be live-streamed on www.worldwomanhour.com.

