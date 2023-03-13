Tommy Howell Brings Hollywood to Nashville in Backstage with Tommy Howell and Friends
City Winery Residency Launches May 13NASHVILLE, TN, US, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter and renowned actor, Tommy Howell announces the first five guests for Backstage with Tommy Howell and Friends at the City Winery Nashville, a 24-week, 48-show residency beginning May 13, 2023 and running through November 18, 2023. Each of the 24 guests will be featured on both an early evening and late night showing on their respective dates. Described as “Jimmy Kimmel Live meets The Johnny Cash Show,” the all-new series with Howell at the wheel will bring fans “Backstage” with Tommy and guests for a night of intimate storytelling, conversations, musical performances, scene reenactments from classic film and TV shows with those who starred in them, audience interactions, and so much more. Grab your tickets early as each show will feature unannounced, surprise special appearances from some of music and Hollywood’s biggest names.
Early access tickets for City Winery Vinofile Members are available March 15, 2023 at Noon CST. Tickets for the general public will go on sale beginning March 17, 2023 at Noon CST.
Shows are at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. CST and Meet and Greet options will be available for most guests. For more information visit www.tommyhowellmusic.com.
SPECIAL GUESTS
May 13 - Cast of Cobra Kai
May 19 - Charlie Sheen (Two and A Half Men/Red Dawn)
May 26 - Kevin Dillon (Entourage/Platoon)
June 2 - E.T. Cast Reunion
June 9 - Adam Carolla (The Adam Carolla Show/The Man Show)
Stay tuned: 19 more special guests to be announced
Riding high on his debut record release of American Storyteller, Tommy Howell is excited to share his stories from Hollywood and showcase music from his latest album, American Storyteller.
“I’ve spent 40 years in Hollywood working with some of the world's greatest storytellers. Now I’m in Nashville writing music and telling my own stories. Backstage with Tommy Howell and Friends is designed to give the audience a personal look into both my life and the lives of some of our most popular artists through music and Hollywood. Come hang with me and some of my friends and sing some songs and holler “Wolverines!” or “Stay Gold!” while having a great time right here at the City Winery Nashville.” said Howell.
Presley Tucker, daughter of country music icon Tanya Tucker, will be joining Tommy and his band as a background singer and vocalist. Produced by Sam Parker, C. Thomas Howell, and Andrew Norman, this one-of-a-kind celebrity experience will be jam-packed with special guests with the likes of Charlie Sheen, Adam Carolla, and the cast of Cobra Kai, to name a few. Attendees will get a glimpse of four decades worth of Tommy’s acting, directing, and performing career from personal stories between him and his friends.
Generations know Tommy as the actor and leading man behind the iconic “Ponyboy Curtis” in The Outsiders, Red Dawn’s intrepid Robert or “The Reaper” in Criminal Minds. From Elizabeth Taylor and Francis Ford Coppola to Steven Spielberg and Patrick Swayze to Emma Stone and Bill Burr, from E.T. to The Walking Dead, Tommy has worked with the best in Hollywood during his enduring career with more than 240 film and TV credits. He is ready to share some behind-the-scenes moments with his legions of fans.
Special thanks to the following sponsors: Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown, Visit Music City, Roland, BOSS, Rock N Roll Relics, iHeartRadio, Hercules Stands, and Ride Home Management.
***
About Tommy Howell
Tommy Howell is a country / Americana singer/songwriter, known for his esteemed 40-year acting, producing, and directing career ranging from The Outsiders to the upcoming Netflix series, Obliterated. Based in Nashville, TN, Howell recorded his debut project with award-winning producer Dean Miller. In between filming, Tommy performs riveting concerts combining storytelling and music. Learn more at tommyhowellmusic.com
* Media: Ask us about unannounced surprise special guests for each show
Katharine Richardson
Richlynn Group
kate@richlynngroup.com