Eleven Men Arrested in Human Trafficking Operation

BRISTOL – A two-day undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Bristol Police Department, the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the 2nd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, and the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force has resulted in the arrest of eleven men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.

Over a two-day period beginning March 9th, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result of the operation, authorities arrested eleven men. All were booked into the Sullivan County Jail on the following charges:

Johnathan Michael Campbell (DOB: 11/2/92), Johnson City: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor, two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor and one count of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia. $50,000 bond.



James Stephen Samples (DOB: 9/28/72), Hurricane, WV: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

Isaac Darko Addo (DOB: 11/26/84), Johnson City: One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

George Chavez Lopez (DOB: 3/10/94), Morristown: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

Casey Aaron Miller (DOB: 6/4/88), Boone, NC: One count of Solicitation of a Minor, one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor and one count of Simple Possession/Casual Exchange. $50,000 bond.

Adonius Deondre Fields (DOB: 1/17/98), Johnson City: One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

Stacy Ray Harrington (DOB: 3/18/74), Blountville: One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

Ismael Villa Arzate (DOB: 6/17/90), Weaverville, NC: One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

Paul Brandon Alley (DOB: 9/29/80), Hellier, KY: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

Carlos Perez-Jose (DOB: 2/11/93), Johnson City: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

Bruce M. Byrd (DOB: 3/12/83), Spartanburg, SC: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.

“Because of the hard work and determination of the officers involved in this investigation and others like them who serve our community, the predators driving the demand for human trafficking can no longer hide in the shadows of the internet,” said Bristol Tennessee Police Department Chief, Matt Austin. “This operation sends the strong message that we remain vigilant and committed to the safety of our children. Be assured that the Bristol Tennessee Police Department will continue to commit its full resources to protecting our children and making sure those who harm or exploit them are held accountable.”

Information about human trafficking and law enforcement’s actions to address the issue in Tennessee can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.