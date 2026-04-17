TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Jefferson County

UPDATED at 5:25 p.m. – The deceased individual has been identified as Julie Ann Jenkins (DOB: 11/14/1976).

At the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn, TBI special agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday morning in Jefferson County.

Preliminary information indicates that just after 6:30 a.m., deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of Highway 113 in White Pine following a report of a woman bleeding and threatening to harm herself with a razor blade tool. Upon arrival, the situation escalated, and for reasons still under investigation, two deputies discharged their service weapons, striking the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

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