FIRST BANK COMPLETES GRANDSOUTH BANK CONVERSION

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, First Bank finalized its acquisition of GrandSouth Bank with a successful systems conversion between the banks. With the conversion, First Bank will add 8 locations to its South Carolina branch network, including 2 locations in Greenville and a location in Anderson, Charleston, Columbia, Fountain Inn, Greer and Orangeburg. The addition of GrandSouth Bank increased First Bank's total assets to approximately $12 billion with $10.1 billion in deposits and $7.7 billion in loans.

Mike Mayer, First Bank president and CEO, said of the conversion weekend, "All team members, at both organizations, worked very hard over many months and that work is evident in the smooth conversion. We are thrilled to welcome our newest First Bank team members and we look forward to serving the GrandSouth customers. Growing our South Carolina footprint has been a long-term priority for us and by partnering with GrandSouth we now serve all major markets in the Carolinas."

J.B. Schwiers, former CEO of GrandSouth Bank, will continue with First Bank as the President for the South Carolina Region. He is joined by 193 other GrandSouth employees that have transitioned to First Bank in various capacities, representing a 94% retention rate. Schwiers said of the transition, "We are proud to be a part of the best community bank franchise in the Carolinas. The alignment of our values and operating philosophies is so important and I believe we found a great match in First Bank. This is a win for all parties including our shareholders, customers, and employees. I truly believe we are better company together and the future of First Bank has never looked better."

First Bank is committed to the communities it serves and will continue to be a trusted partner for both personal and business customers banking needs but also many of the philanthropic initiatives within the markets served. This includes continuing sponsorships of events like the Hartwell Lake Charity Run in June, the Augusta Circle Circus coming up in April, sponsoring the First Bank Book Club giving books to children all over the Carolinas and supporting various non-profits and initiatives in the regions through the Power of Good.

About us:

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $12 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 118 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

