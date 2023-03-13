InventHelp Inventor Develops New Child's Swing Set Swing (HBR-139)

Submit Release
PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for a child to swing outdoors without a parent having to stand behind the swing and push," said an inventor, from Pompton Lakes, N.J., "so I invented the E Z SWING. My design would allow parents to relax or tend to other tasks as their child enjoyed the swing."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a young child's swing. In doing so, it eliminates the need for an adult to push it. As a result, it could provide added fun and entertainment for little ones and it could save time and effort for adults. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HBR-139, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

