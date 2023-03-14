Azoteq Inks Distributor Agreement with Skynoon

Azoteq now represented in China by component and solution provider, Skynoon Technologies Co

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azoteq, a pioneer in sensor fusion, today announced the appointment of a new value-added distributor for China.

With the appointment of this new distributor, Azoteq is further strengthening its presence in the China market and bringing better support to its customers in key geographical regions. - “We’re excited to announce the collaboration with Skynoon,” said Jean Viljoen, Azoteq’s VP of Marketing. - “Skynoon has a proven track record of demand creation, support and fulfillment and is an approved vendor to all key ODM’s targeted by Azoteq.”

The appointment of Skynoon is part of Azoteq’s worldwide sales expansion and augments expansions in Taiwan, India, the USA, and the Middle East.

About Skynoon

Skynoon Technology is a subsidiary company of BoB Holdings, with a presence in Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Qingdao, Ningbo, Xiamen and Taiwan. Skynoon is a leading manufacturer’s representative company, focusing on component distribution and solution design in the consumer, mobile, LED lighting, mobile, wearable and IoT market.

(http://www.skynoon.com/en/).

About Azoteq

Azoteq (www.azoteq.com) is a pioneer in sensor fusion. With two decades of capacitive-sensing experience, the sensor offering has now been expanded to include multi-sensor technologies on single ICs. The first generation of ProxFusion® offers capacitive, Hall-effect, inductive and temperature sensing. Azoteq has design and manufacturing centers in South Africa and China, and sales offices and distributors in South Africa, Asia, Europe and the USA.

IQ Switch®, ProxSense®, ProxFusion®, LightSense™, AirButton®, WearMax™ and DYCAL™ are trademarks of Azoteq (Pty) Ltd.

