CCG Announces Top Retailers for Customer Loyalty
Annual Retail Customer Brand Loyalty Study uncovers the retailers consumers choose to shop exclusively year after year.
We’re honoring these brands for their commitment to the customer, as evidenced by their ability to drive true, long-term customer loyalty.”DENVER, CO, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its annual Retail Customer Brand Loyalty Study, Customer Communications Group, Inc. (CCG), asked more than 1,000 consumers to “name a retailer where you tend to exclusively shop for particular needs.” Six years in a row, consumers identified the same 99 companies that have won their loyalty. Another 27 retailers grabbed spots in five of the six years. Nine of the six-time honorees were also among the top 10 retailers most often mentioned when consumers answered the question in our 2023 survey.
“We’re honoring these brands for their commitment to the customer, as evidenced by their ability to drive true, long-term customer loyalty,” says Sandra Gudat, CCG’s President and CEO. “As an agency steeped in loyalty culture, it’s a pleasure to see retailers that understand the value of customer-centricity for the consumer and the organization.”
The 99 retailers run the gamut from bargain-focused brands like the 99 Cents Only Store to high-end retailers like Macy’s. The list includes not only major companies like Adidas and Apple Store, but also lesser-known and regional brands such as Jewel Osco and Meijer.
This is good news for retailers of all formats. “It means you don’t have to be a mega-brand to earn and keep customer loyalty,” says Gudat. “You just need to understand your customers, know what drives their loyalty and then deliver.”
About the Retail Customer Brand Loyalty Study
CCG has conducted the quantitative Retail Customer Brand Loyalty Study every year from 2018 through January of 2023. The study examines:
• When all things are equal, which factors drive customers to shop exclusively with a particular retailer?
• Which factors are most important to “super loyal” customers versus consumers who always shop around?
• Which retailers make loyal customers out of those whose style it is to shop around?
• Which factors influence a non-loyal customer to shop exclusively at a particular retailer — in other words, what would make them more loyal?
• Are there tendencies to be more or less loyal based on demographics?
Access the complete study at https://www.customer.com/retail-marketing/resources/customer-brand-loyalty-statistics-study/
About Customer Communications Group, Inc.
Customer Communications Group, Inc. (CCG), is a full-service agency specializing in customer relationship marketing (CRM) and loyalty marketing for the retail industry. Our singular focus is building your customers’ loyalty to your brand. Since 1977, we’ve executed dozens of innovative and effective CRM and loyalty initiatives for retailers across North America, including: Natural Grocers, Ann Taylor, Kohl’s, Nordstrom, PETCO, Talbots, Omaha Steaks and ULTA® Beauty. Our work has helped our clients achieve such stellar results as $40 million in incremental sales, $18 million in profits and 295% return on investment.
