Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,160 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,291 in the last 365 days.

Acacia University to Host 6th International CEO and Social Sciences Congress

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acacia University invites you to attend the 6th International CEO and Social Sciences Congress (CEOSSC), which will take place from June 16-18, 2023.

The online event will be hosted by Acacia University, USA, in collaboration with IPMI International Business School, Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Samarkand Branch of Tashkent University of Economics, International Vision University, Alfred Nobel University, International Gorazde University, Nişantaşı University, University of Prizren, Cyprus West University, Central Asian American University, Insec, NCM Publishing, CEO Tekmer, Universitas Bhayangkara, Knowledge Laboratory, Universitas Ghara Karya, and Ostim Technical University.

The congress aims to bring together academicians from over 30 countries to discuss current CEO and social sciences issues and provides online presentation opportunities.

Click this link for more information: https://www.acacia.edu/ceo-congress/

Tim Moman
Acacia University
+1 480-428-6034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Acacia University to Host 6th International CEO and Social Sciences Congress

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more