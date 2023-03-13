Acacia University to Host 6th International CEO and Social Sciences Congress
EINPresswire.com/ -- Acacia University invites you to attend the 6th International CEO and Social Sciences Congress (CEOSSC), which will take place from June 16-18, 2023.
The online event will be hosted by Acacia University, USA, in collaboration with IPMI International Business School, Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Samarkand Branch of Tashkent University of Economics, International Vision University, Alfred Nobel University, International Gorazde University, Nişantaşı University, University of Prizren, Cyprus West University, Central Asian American University, Insec, NCM Publishing, CEO Tekmer, Universitas Bhayangkara, Knowledge Laboratory, Universitas Ghara Karya, and Ostim Technical University.
The congress aims to bring together academicians from over 30 countries to discuss current CEO and social sciences issues and provides online presentation opportunities.
Click this link for more information: https://www.acacia.edu/ceo-congress/
