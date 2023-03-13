Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Releases 2023 Open Government Manual in Recognition of National Sunshine Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is releasing the 2023 Government-in-the-Sunshine Manual in recognition of National Sunshine Week. The manual is available to download for free on the Florida Attorney General’s website at MyFloridaLegal.com .

The manual is compiled and written by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to assist the public, journalists and governmental agencies in understanding the requirements and exemptions of state open government laws.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “In recognition of National Sunshine Week, I am publishing the 2023 Government-in-the-Sunshine Manual on our website, MyFloridaLegal.com . The manual is free to download and accessible to anyone seeking more information about open government laws in Florida.”

The 2023 edition of the Government-In-The-Sunshine Manual incorporates laws, judicial decisions and Attorney General opinions in place as of Oct. 1, 2022. Additional information about Florida’s open government laws is available at MyFloridaLegal.com .

The manual can be accessed here.