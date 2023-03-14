Two Leading Non-Profits offer Free Support to Families of those with Eating Disorders
Support Groups Led by trained volunteers who have lived experience helping family members recover launched last week. Register free at anad.orgUNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F.E.A.S.T. and ANAD have teamed up to offer two new weekly online support groups, one for caregivers and one for the siblings of people affected by an eating disorder. Both peer-led groups are free and will offer space for participants to connect, become more informed, gain and give support, and feel less alone.
F.E.A.S.T. Executive Director Judy Krasna is particularly excited about the new support group for siblings of individuals with eating disorders, because until now they have been left to cope with the effects of their sibling’s illness without sufficient resources. “F.E.A.S.T. has wanted to open a support group for siblings for years, but we didn’t have the experience or the capacity to produce it on our own. ANAD has been developing and running support groups in the eating disorders sector for many years, making them the perfect partner for us!”
Kristen Portland, Executive Director of ANAD, adds, “We’ve seen the power of peer support for recovery for decades now, and been fielding calls from family and friends looking for support. I’m thrilled to be leaning on F.E.A.S.T.’s wealth of knowledge to reframe our services to speak to families, as well as folks working towards recovery.”
ANAD is the largest peer support resource for eating disorders in the United States and F.E.A.S.T is the only global organization for caregivers of people with eating disorders. Both ANAD and F.E.A.S.T. know the importance of creating an accessible virtual community where people with common experience can lean on, connect with, and learn from each other during their challenging journeys.
The sibling support group will meet Mondays beginning March 6 at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT. The caregiver support group gathers on Thursdays starting March 9 at 2:00 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT. Both groups are completely free and are 75 minutes in duration. Registration is required.
For more information, please contact info@feast-ed.org or jason.wood@anad.org.
